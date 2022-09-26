ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Dustin Lance Black
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
RadarOnline

Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist

Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute. The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all...
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Adam Rich? Find Out Where Nicholas Bradford From ‘Eight Is Enough’ Is Today

From 1977 to 1981, ABC viewers tuned in to Eight Is Enough to watch the Bradford family navigate life with eight kids after losing their matriarch, Joan Wells Bradford. Adam Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest child of the bunch, and became a star. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the former child actor after the sitcom ended and where he is today.
People

Coco Austin Responds to Critics After Giving Daughter, 6, Bath in Kitchen Sink: 'Here We Go Again'

Coco Austin shared a video where her 6-year-old was taking a quick bath in the kitchen sink while her mom got ready for an event Coco Austin is replying to the most recent criticism of her parenting. On Sunday, the television personality, 43, addressed criticism she received about a video she shared on TikTok and Instagram last week, where she got ready for a fashion show as her 6-year-old daughter Chanel — whom she shares with husband Ice-T — took a bath in the sink. In the clip, Chanel sat...
