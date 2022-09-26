ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma health officials share new information about long COVID and its impact

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Medical Association shared new information Wednesday about long COVID, also known as long haul syndrome or post-COVID conditions, and treatment options. Long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months, or even years, after recovering from the virus. Research shows one...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: 'We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling'

Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state's new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma's Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system's collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmakers push for statewide ban on transitioning of minors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A handful of Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a statewide ban on certain gender reassignment services. Senator Nathan Dahm and Represenative Wendy Stearman made the announcement this afternoon at the State Capitol. There's been influence from around the state, and the country. Fox 25 received...
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

OU Health ceasing some gender care after funds threatened

OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it is planning to stop offering some gender-affirming medical treatments after state lawmakers threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for the University Hospitals Authority. The Republican-controlled Legislature, which returned for a special session on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New tool for first responders in OKC will help save lives of babies, children

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool for first responders in Oklahoma City will help save the lives of babies and children all over the state. Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health gave KOCO 5 an exclusive look at their new neonatal-pediatric helicopter. The children's hospital has had a...
ozarksfn.com

Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt's great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
COUNCIL HILL, OK
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma governor's race tightening? Election analyst shifts race outlook

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A national election analyst group is shifting its outlook on Oklahoma's governor's race less than six weeks from November's midterms. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday moved the race between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister from 'Solid R' to 'Likely R.' But what does that change mean?
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation relief for Oklahomans on Tuesday. In the wake of a nationwide inflation crisis, the Governor demanded immediate action to curb costs for people in-state. Tuesday's conference focused on the state's grocery tax,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

