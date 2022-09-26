Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma health officials share new information about long COVID and its impact
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Medical Association shared new information Wednesday about long COVID, also known as long haul syndrome or post-COVID conditions, and treatment options. Long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months, or even years, after recovering from the virus. Research shows one...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
CDC: 54 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma
Officials say the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 continues to rise.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: 'We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling'
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmakers push for statewide ban on transitioning of minors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A handful of Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a statewide ban on certain gender reassignment services. Senator Nathan Dahm and Represenative Wendy Stearman made the announcement this afternoon at the State Capitol. There's been influence from around the state, and the country. Fox 25 received...
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Department of Education releases updated Oklahoma Family Guides
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced on Wednesday that it has published 58 new or updated Oklahoma Family Guides to help give families a way to support their children's classroom learning at home. The guides originally were produced in fall 2019 for core subjects...
OU Health ceasing some gender care after funds threatened
OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it is planning to stop offering some gender-affirming medical treatments after state lawmakers threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for the University Hospitals Authority. The Republican-controlled Legislature, which returned for a special session on...
KOCO
New tool for first responders in OKC will help save lives of babies, children
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool for first responders in Oklahoma City will help save the lives of babies and children all over the state. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health gave KOCO 5 an exclusive look at their new neonatal-pediatric helicopter. The children’s hospital has had a...
Public Utilities Dept files motion against OG&E for fuel charges to bills
Oklahoma’s Public Utilities Department filed a motion, challenging the recent charges proposed by OG&E to its customers for fuel cost adjustments.
okcfox.com
Edmond Electric sending crews to help with Hurricane Ian response in Florida
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric is pitching in to help with Hurricane Ian as it barrels down on Florida. Seven lineman and four trucks from Edmond Electric left Wednesday to help with the repsonse and support for communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. They will be part...
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
OSDH urges Oklahomans to recognize symptoms, seek testing after increase in syphilis cases statewide
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are working to reverse a sharp increase in syphilis infections across the state by encouraging individuals to recognize the symptoms and seek free, confidential testing regularly.
KTBS
Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax
Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
okcfox.com
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma governor's race tightening? Election analyst shifts race outlook
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A national election analyst group is shifting its outlook on Oklahoma's governor's race less than six weeks from November's midterms. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday moved the race between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister from 'Solid R' to 'Likely R.' But what does that change mean?
Oklahoma 4-year-old uses ‘brave heart’ to battle kidney cancer
Kaleb Largent's chemo port remains his "brave heart" even after remission and it serves as a reminder to his entire family of his incredible medical journey.
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation relief for Oklahomans on Tuesday. In the wake of a nationwide inflation crisis, the Governor demanded immediate action to curb costs for people in-state. Tuesday’s conference focused on the state’s grocery tax,...
