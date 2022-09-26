ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rewind1051.com

BC Women’s Soccer falls at Mary Washington, 1-0

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Mary Washington Wednesday evening. • Bridgewater got the first scoring Opportunity just over five minutes in. Kaia Richardson fired a shot that was turned away by Ally Holden. Seconds later Holden turned away Lexi Winkler’s shot to keep the game scoreless.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

EMU Volleyball falls at Virginia Wesleyan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a straight set victory over Shenandoah to remain unbeaten in ODAC play on Wednesday night. The Eagles took the opening set 25-21. Bridgewater trailed early 5-8, but after a Lisa O’Grady kill and a pair of service aces from Grace Williams BC did not trail the rest of the frame. Back-to-back kills from Rachael Meyers and Faith Depew gave BC the set.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Eagles’ Men’s Soccer defeats Guilford to earn first ODAC victory

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team picked up its first ODAC win of the season 3-2 over Guilford on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 5-2-2 (1-1-0), Guilford 1-5-3 (0-3-0) How It Happened. • Out of the gate Guilford applied early pressure resulting in the first scoring chance...
BRIDGEWATER, VA

