It's almost trick-or-treating season, which means a lot of family fun and tasty snacks for actress and dog lover Christina Ricci. The Yellowjackets star and mom of two recently sat down with Parade to discuss her new partnership with pet food brand Stella & Chewy's as part of its "All You Need is Raw" campaign. She also told us all about her family's Halloween traditions–dogs included.

PETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO