Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Pete Carroll on 1-2 Seahawks: ‘Future looks bright.’ Not next year. He means this season
Geno Smith’s accuracy, and now throwing more down field, plus the play of Seattle’s rookies have their coach bullish on the now.
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Could backup RBs Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, and Khalil Herbert step up?
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Falcons
The Cleveland Browns travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 3 and looking to gain even more momentum. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 4 predictions as they take on the Falcons. The Browns...
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans working out running backs Abram Smith and Ty’Son Williams
The Houston Texans are working out running backs Abram Smith and Ty’Son Williams, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. The workout is scheduled for Thursday. Smith was previously with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted out of Baylor and played against the Texans in the...
Next Gen Stats behind Aaron Donald's 100th career sack
Aaron Donald was able to record his 100th career sack in Week 3 versus the Arizona Cardinals, becoming the fastest interior defender in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks. Besides the impressive feat he achieved with the Los Angeles Rams, the Next Gen Stats behind Donald’s 100th career sack were interesting to see.
Yardbarker
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn proving to be Cowboys' MVP
Cooper Rush has performed well enough for the Cowboys to survive without Dak Prescott, but no single person has been more valuable for Dallas this season than defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. In two games without Prescott, the Cowboys have generated 11 sacks, keeping Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones under constant...
RELATED PEOPLE
The NY Jets need to free Quinnen Williams
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The New York Jets are holding Quinnen Williams back. As much as things change, they stay the same. The New York Jets‘ coaching staff is mismanaging one of its best players for the second consecutive season. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is yet again being limited to a snap count that is criminally low for a player of his caliber.
Broncos P Corliss Waitman Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Corliss Waitman had himself a day in the Denver Broncos' Week 3 win.
Comments / 0