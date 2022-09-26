Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
At conference short on GOP voices, Biden says US can end hunger
President Joe Biden told several hundred people Wednesday that he envisions a U.S. with fewer deaths from diet-related diseases and parents better able to put food on the table. “In America no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented,” said Biden,...
Roll Call Online
House panel eyes diversity in hiring, especially at small firms
The government, from Congress down to local boards, needs to step up support for programs like apprenticeships that would help small businesses compete in attracting a diverse group of workers, according to executives meeting with lawmakers this month to tackle the issue. Corporate leaders are appearing before the House Select...
Roll Call Online
Stopgap funding bill passes Senate; House vote on deck Friday
The Senate passed a short-term spending measure Thursday, sending to the House a bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown next week and boost aid to Ukraine. The 72-25 vote capped days of behind-the-scene negotiations over last-minute concerns, as senators worked to secure the unanimous consent required to speed up final passage by midnight Friday, when current funding runs out and the new fiscal year begins.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Roll Call Online
Why Biden’s economic spin doesn’t hold up
Rex Stout, creator of the great detective Nero Wolfe, said, “There are two kinds of statistics, the kind you look up and the kind you make up.” As an admitted numbers guy who grew up poring over Yankees stats, I couldn’t agree more. And it’s especially true...
US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday unveiled their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufacturers to stay on the market long term, an effort to diversify the nation’s tightly concentrated industry and prevent future shortages. The Food and Drug Administration said recent entrants to the U.S. market will have until October 2025 to make sure their formulas comply with federal standards for nutrition, labeling and manufacturing. The agency noted that some companies should be able to meet those requirements sooner. The U.S. has been forced to turn to foreign manufacturers to boost formula supplies since February, when FDA inspectors temporarily shuttered the nation’s largest domestic formula factory due to bacterial contamination. In May, the FDA eased federal import regulations and President Joe Biden authorized the airlift of millions of pounds of powdered formula from overseas. Together those actions have brought the equivalent of 300 million bottles of formula into the country, according to the FDA.
Roll Call Online
Senate bill would boost alternative assets in 401(k) plans
A new bill from top Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee aims to open workplace retirement plans to a bigger range of investments, making it easier for 401(k) plans to diversify with holdings in private equity, hedge funds, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets. The panel’s top GOP member,...
Roll Call Online
With Manchin’s bill aside, other permitting proposals await
Despite the apparent death of Sen. Joe Manchin III’s permit overhaul legislation before it even got a vote, there are ingredients from both parties that could be blended into a bill to change how large construction projects such as power lines and highways are greenlighted in America.. Republicans often...
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court to hear case on EPA’s Clean Water Act authority
The EPA’s power to enforce the Clean Water Act could be curtailed in a case to be considered by the Supreme Court when it convenes Monday. The case of Sackett v. EPA centers on a long-standing argument over the definition of “waters of the U.S.,” a term included in the act to describe which bodies of water are subject to federal oversight.
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court starts new term in political spotlight, tilted right
An empowered conservative majority of the Supreme Court begins a new term next week replete with cases that could reshape how the country considers social issues such as race in elections and higher education, after decisions from the last term brought the justices to the forefront of the nation’s politics.
Roll Call Online
Meet the Republican team behind the House’s newest Democrat
Alex Ortiz thought he was done with Capitol Hill. After a decade as a staffer for “the representative for all Alaska,” Ortiz carried out the sad duty this spring of packing up Don Young’s office after the Republican’s sudden death — even at 88 years old, it still felt sudden.
Roll Call Online
Even websites have birthdays: Congress’ just turned 10
For Jim Karamanis, things started to feel real when he got a look at the renderings for Congress’ brand-new website. “It was very much an ‘ooh ahh,’ because none of us had seen it,’” said Karamanis, director of IT design and development at the Library of Congress. “Suddenly it was tangible, it wasn’t just an idea.”
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers, challengers plan fundraising blitz ahead of Friday deadline
It must be near the end of a pivotal fundraising quarter, because Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan is “freaking out.” Colorado’s GOP Senate nominee, Joe O’Dea, is offering to “personally 1,400% MATCH” select campaign donations. Lawmakers and challengers are planning a fundraising...
Roll Call Online
How to help future staffers find Congress? Show them they belong
Some researchers spend their careers in the academic sphere, analyzing data from the comfort of their university. Sesha Joi Moon is not one of those researchers. Though she has a doctorate in public administration and policy, the new director of the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion says that world wasn’t for her.
Roll Call Online
Who makes ‘the best members of Congress’? This former staffer has an idea
As far as Joe Sempolinski is concerned, “it would be an honor to serve for four minutes.”. He will have a bit more time than that, but the New York Republican will serve in Congress for just four short months. “My first two days on the Education and Labor...
Roll Call Online
Ginni Thomas appears before House panel probing Jan. 6 attack
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared for a voluntary interview Thursday before the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which sought information about her involvement in the effort to overturn President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.
Strong US dollar an unstoppable force endangering other currencies
The dazzling rise of the US dollar, which has hit one record after another, is raising fears of a currency crash of a severity not seen since the 1997 Asian financial crisis reverberated around the world. Fear of destabilization brings back memories of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which was triggered by the devaluation of the Thai baht.
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers eye lame duck for unfinished business on insulin
A bipartisan Senate duo is still working to pass a bill to overhaul insulin prices, but the outlook is complicated by the messy drug pricing system, politics and a busy congressional calendar. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are working to update a draft bill that would cap...
Roll Call Online
At the Races: It’s November somewhere
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. The calendar may still say September, but the 2022 November midterm elections are already here. Voters in...
