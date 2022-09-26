ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Child-protective worker Robin Niceta failed to follow state regulations: Audit

By CHRISTOPHER OSHER
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

A state audit concluded Robin Niceta’s child-protective work for the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services failed to follow state regulations and had deficient investigative practices.

The audit recommended further investigation into the county’s oversight and supervision of its child-protective staff.

Seven complaints about Niceta’s performance and conduct “have been referred” for additional criminal investigation, according to the audit summary, which was detailed by the state’s executive director of human services, Michelle Barnes, in a letter to Cheryl Ternes, director of the Arapahoe County Human Services Department.

In addition, the state auditors found Niceta made “minimal or no recorded efforts” to contact non-custodial parents or those alleged to have abused or neglected a child. Niceta’s child-protective recommendations also lacked “clear reasoning and is not necessarily supported by documentation,” according to the audit.

The audit “did not identify any additional unresolved child safety concerns as a result of the review,” according to a summary of the findings provided Monday afternoon to Ternes. Barnes’ agency conducted the audit. The audit's summary was released to the public also on Monday.

Barnes released the audit’s findings to the public days after parents filed an amended class-action federal lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages for alleged constitutional violations by the county’s child-protective staff.

County officials said they will add additional oversight measures to address supervision failures the state audit identified.

“In light of these findings, and consistent with statewide recommendations to all counties, we will add measures that help mitigate the likelihood of bad actors infiltrating our systems in the future,” said Luc Hatlestad, a spokesman for Arapahoe County. “We will also add new quality assurance professionals to help guide these practice improvements.”

The Colorado Department of Human Services launched the audit into Niceta’s child-protective work after police arrested Niceta for allegedly falsely reporting that an Aurora councilwoman had sexually abused her child.

Prosecutors say Niceta made the anonymous hotline complaint as revenge for Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky’s outspoken criticism of the Aurora police chief at the time, Vanessa Wilson, who then was Niceta’s romantic partner.

Niceta and Wilson, who was fired as police chief in April, have since broken up.

The audit determined that Niceta had conducted 196 intake assessments or investigations and 73 child permanency cases during her five-year tenure with the county. Of those, 13 had to be sent to another county for re-assessment because it could not be determined if the original safety concerns identified by Niceta had been mitigated, according to Barnes’ letter detailing the auditing findings.

At least 26 individuals have come forward seeking class-action designation for a federal lawsuit filed by Jurinsky against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services. They contend they were harmed through false testimony and fraudulent evidence from Niceta and other Arapahoe County child-protective workers.

Arapahoe County officials say they believe the lawsuit is without merit.

“Fortunately, no additional instances of false reporting against a third party by this former employee have been found,” said Hatlestad, the county spokesperson. “Nor has anything been found that would support the allegations of widespread overzealous and false pursuance of child abuse allegations contained in the recently filed class action lawsuit.”

Jurinsky, in an interview, said the auditors with the Colorado Department of Human Services failed to adequately investigate the allegations in the lawsuit. She said she and other plaintiffs seeking designation as class-action status had not been contacted by those conducting the probe for the state.

A separate lawsuit has been filed by a couple who contend Niceta’s false fabrication of evidence resulted in the removal of their 14-year-old daughter, who is Muslim. They contend the girl, who is deaf, was wrongfully removed due to cultural assumptions. Jurinsky is separately suing Niceta for defamation.

The audit found “concerns related to the conduct performed by the social caseworker, as well as the supervision and oversight of the social caseworker’s performance,” Barnes informed Ternes in her letter detailing the findings. “CDHS found an inadequacy of effort and thoroughness in assessments to which the social caseworker and the supervisor were assigned. CDHS also had concerns with social caseworker’s failure to perform work in accordance with the Colorado Code of Regulations.”

Problems the auditors found included “minimal or no documented” efforts to contact additional family members or additional witnesses while conducting child-protective investigations. The auditors also identified failures in record-keeping and deficiencies in cross-reporting to law enforcement.

Barnes told Ternes that state officials will meet with her to discuss next steps and discuss the recommendation for an “additional layer of review or audit to more broadly and deeply assess case practice and supervision.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver health department requests more money to address food insecurity

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment requested an additional $4.8 million for its 2023 budget, much of it to address equality and food insecurity. A majority of the increase, $3.1 million, would be used to expand personnel, services and supplies, officials told the Denver City Council during a budget hearing Thursday. Executive Director Bob McDonald said the experience of COVID-19, and now monkey pox, have reinforced the department's...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs resident and former NSA employee arrested on espionage-related charges

Federal authorities arrested Colorado Springs resident Jareh Dalke, a former employee of the National Security Agency, Wednesday at an unspecified location in Denver on charges that he attempted to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government, the United States Justice Department announced Thursday. Dalke, 30, appeared in federal court Thursday, on charges stemming from the signed criminal complaint, authorities said. The FBI Denver Field Office and the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs. The Office of the State...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditing
The Denver Gazette

Rail safety expert "dumbfounded" by police negligence in Weld County train collision

Two minutes of mindful reaction could have stopped the horrifying train collision which happened just north of Platteville nearly two weeks ago, according to a rail safety expert who watched the video and was interviewed about it by The Gazette. That's the time it took from the moment police opened a police cruiser door and put a suspect inside to when the SUV was slammed by a Union Pacific (UP) locomotive and dragged down the tracks. That two minutes, said Craig Cox, would have been...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Community meets Aurora police chief finalists

When Lea Steed thinks about what she wants in Aurora police officers, she envisions more training in how to carry out arrests, the skill to recognize a person in crisis, and accountability for officers accused of killing or harming someone. It’s important for her hometown, she said. “There are...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Denver Gazette

Denver's housing agency seeks budget hike to house 220 homeless individuals in hotels

Denver's housing agency wants to quickly remove more than 220 homeless individuals from the streets by housing them in hotels, officials said during budget hearings this week. The department also wants to house 150 or more through another housing program. Officials from the Department of Housing Stability laid out their case for more funding on Tuesday, even as some councilmembers worried about the sustainability of using one-time federal dollars for...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver officer shot, suspect killed in Broomfield

An officer from the Denver Police Fugitive Unit has been shot and transported to a local hospital, the Broomfield Police said Thursday afternoon. Officer-involved shooting involving the @DenverPolice Fugitive Unit. Officer transported to local hospital with injuries. Condition unknown at this time. Suspect is deceased on scene at Midway and Sheridan. No danger to the community. No Broomfield Officers injured. @broomfield— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022 The suspect officers...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Multiple vehicle crash closes C-470 near Morrison

Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on C-470 near Morrison late Wednesday afternoon. The crash led to the shutdown of the roadway. The Jefferson Sheriff's Office reported a accident with injuries in a tweet at about 5 p.m. "Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according...
MORRISON, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy