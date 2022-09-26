ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Johns calls out James Gallagher for Bellator Dublin headliner in February

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Brett Johns thinks Bellator should rebook his fight against James Gallagher.

Johns (19-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was scheduled to face Gallagher at this past Friday’s Bellator 285 card at 3Arena in Dublin, but Gallagher was forced out due to injury. Johns faced Jordan Winski instead and beat him by unanimous decision.

Bellator announcing a return to Dublin for Feb. 24, and Johns wants to face Ireland’s own Gallagher (11-2 MMA, 8-2 BMMA) in the event’s headliner.

“@BellatorMMA I think it makes sense right now to book @StrabanimalMMA and me for February 24th. It’s the fight everyone wants to see end off. The Irish want it and the welsh want it. It’s probably the biggest Bantamweight fight in European MMA history.

“I’m not here to coast by. I’m here to create big fights and slowly start making my way up the rankings. As for James’ skill set I think it’s a tough fight. He’s proven himself at the top of the @BellatorMMA bantamweight division. But mark my words I’ll be coming for his head.

“5 round main event in Dublin 24th February And I’ll take him out in 2.”

Gallagher saw his four-fight winning streak snapped when he was submitted in front of his home crowd by Patchy Mix at Bellator 270 this past November. He then was selected for the Bellator bantamweight grand prix, but withdrew due to injury.

