Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
News4Jax.com

East Baymeadows Road closed between Philips & Old Kings due to road blockage

Eastbound Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Old Kings Road was closed Wednesday night due to a road blockage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the issue was related to Hurricane Ian. A News4JAX viewer shared a photo from the area that showed a large sign that appeared to be structurally unsafe and leaning.
First Coast News

JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
First Coast News

Glynn County man found guilty of killing Waycross victim over meth dispute

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Waycross man has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury. According to a statement from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Ricky Darrell Morrow of Brunswick was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony roughly one year after the killing of 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes.
