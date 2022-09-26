Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
First Coast News
FHP: 2 dead in Putnam County after car flips over, submerges in floodwater during Hurricane Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in Putnam County left two dead after the car hydroplaned onto a grass shoulder, flipped over and became submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the accident happened on Cracker Swamp Road, where there was standing water...
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
Several Good Samaritans Rescue Man From Jumping Off A Florida Bridge
A man was saved from jumping off of a bridge in Florida when several Good Samaritans stopped to offer the man assistance. Thursday, shortly before 10 a.m. law enforcement received numerous calls of a potential jumper on Memorial Bridge in Putnam County. According to deputies,
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Petersburg Man, Palm Coast Woman Arrested Ahead Of Hurricane In Stolen Car With Drugs
A 48-year-old St. Petersburg man and a 35-year-old Palm Coast woman are in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after FCSO finds them in a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan with drugs inside. Trevor Lee Groat and Megan Nicole Dougherty both face a felony charge of
First Coast News
Police: Four shot during incident in Historic Eastside, 1 in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot during an incident in Jacksonville's Historic Eastside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says the victims range in age from teenagers to adults in their mid-40s. Three of them are expected to be OK, however, JSO says one in critical condition.
News4Jax.com
Police: Camaro driver speeds away from officer, crashes, dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man driving a Chevy Camaro crashed Monday afternoon at a high rate of speed on the Westside and died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, a patrol officer was in...
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested in Clay County for being in possession of a vehicle that is not his, with a broken ignition and key.Getty Images. A Jacksonville man was arrested Sunday in Orange Park and is facing a charge of grand theft auto, deputies say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accident
A GoFundMe has been created for a family whose 16-year-old Middleburg son is in the hospital with serious injuries and their 2-year-old daughter died after the children were struck Friday, Sept. 16 by a vehicle crossing State Road AA in South Ponte Vedra Beach near Vilano Beach.
JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
First Coast News
JSO: Four people shot during incident on A Philip Randolph Boulevard
Four people have been shot in Jacksonville Tuesday night. Three are in stable condition and one is in critical.
Video: Nassau County deputies save boaters during Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office rescued two people from their sailboat during Hurricane Ian on Wednesday evening. The NCSO Marine Unit saved the boaters in the Fernandina Harbor around 8:30 p.m., according to their social media. No one was hurt, thankfully. Nassau officials want to remind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
East Baymeadows Road closed between Philips & Old Kings due to road blockage
Eastbound Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Old Kings Road was closed Wednesday night due to a road blockage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the issue was related to Hurricane Ian. A News4JAX viewer shared a photo from the area that showed a large sign that appeared to be structurally unsafe and leaning.
JSO: 2 shot, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot Monday night on Nolan Street. STORY: FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian, deploys workers throughout state to assist. According to detectives, officers were dispatched to the location and found two victim. A man in his 50s...
First Coast News
JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JSO investigated a burglary turned shooting after the victim chased down the suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a burglary turned shooting after JSO says a victim chased down the suspects. The suspected burglars were breaking into several cars in San Jose. JSO says 3 men were breaking into cars parked in a neighborhood along Price Park Drive this morning. That’s...
WCJB
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
Glynn County man found guilty of killing Waycross victim over meth dispute
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Waycross man has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury. According to a statement from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Ricky Darrell Morrow of Brunswick was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony roughly one year after the killing of 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes.
Comments / 3