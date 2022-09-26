ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ways school leaders can take DEI from awareness to action

One in three U.S. students attended a racially, and often socioeconomically, segregated school in 2020-21, creating inequitable learning environments and outcomes. In my 16 years working in urban K-12 school districts, I saw this statistic play out every day. Amid the many proposed solutions to address this systemic inequity, districts...
We must deploy technology now to help schools close gaps in social care

Ten-year-old Helena showed up at school looking disheveled and complaining of a stomach ache. When she went to see the school nurse, Ms. Jones, Helena confided that she hadn’t eaten anything since dinner the night before—and upon further questioning, Ms. Jones learned that dinner hadn’t amounted to much either.
Will schools ever provide universal free meals? Now, help is on the way

Serving healthy and free school meals to all students is a key pillar of the wide-ranging effort to tackle child hunger. School meal programs have not yet reached their potential to improve children’s health or reduce hunger, the administration says. A “healthy meals for all” approach would transform school meal programs into an integral part of the school day to “engage children around healthy food,” says the White House’s new National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
Teachers Are Sharing the Things They’ll Never Do Again, and It’s a Hard Relate

One thing (among many) I love about teachers: We’ll try anything. Sometimes it’s a win. We might plan a multicultural festival and bring in food, games, and traditions from around the world. Or have a historic dinner party where students learn about a historical figure and have to debate, in character, on a variety of topics.
