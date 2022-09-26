Read full article on original website
Related
districtadministration.com
5 ways school leaders can take DEI from awareness to action
One in three U.S. students attended a racially, and often socioeconomically, segregated school in 2020-21, creating inequitable learning environments and outcomes. In my 16 years working in urban K-12 school districts, I saw this statistic play out every day. Amid the many proposed solutions to address this systemic inequity, districts...
districtadministration.com
We must deploy technology now to help schools close gaps in social care
Ten-year-old Helena showed up at school looking disheveled and complaining of a stomach ache. When she went to see the school nurse, Ms. Jones, Helena confided that she hadn’t eaten anything since dinner the night before—and upon further questioning, Ms. Jones learned that dinner hadn’t amounted to much either.
High-Quality Classwork + Tutoring: Proven Recipe for Closing the Learning Gap
Imagine you are making a cake for a loved one and serving it later in the day. You don’t have a lot of time. Do you opt for the tried-and-true family recipe or just put together the key ingredients — some flour, eggs, butter and baking soda — until it feels right? Schools have a […]
districtadministration.com
Will schools ever provide universal free meals? Now, help is on the way
Serving healthy and free school meals to all students is a key pillar of the wide-ranging effort to tackle child hunger. School meal programs have not yet reached their potential to improve children’s health or reduce hunger, the administration says. A “healthy meals for all” approach would transform school meal programs into an integral part of the school day to “engage children around healthy food,” says the White House’s new National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weareteachers.com
Teachers Are Sharing the Things They’ll Never Do Again, and It’s a Hard Relate
One thing (among many) I love about teachers: We’ll try anything. Sometimes it’s a win. We might plan a multicultural festival and bring in food, games, and traditions from around the world. Or have a historic dinner party where students learn about a historical figure and have to debate, in character, on a variety of topics.
6 Ways to Keep Your Staff Feeling Happy and Supported
Happier people in the office bring higher profits overall.
Comments / 0