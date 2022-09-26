Read full article on original website
All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Gets A Massive Price Hike For 2023
Later this month, the new 2023 Honda CR-V will arrive at dealerships. The first shipment of turbocharged models will show up at dealers on September 22, with hybrid models coming in October. Now, we have pricing for America's best-selling crossover as it enters a new generation. First things first, there...
Carscoops
Porsche To Introduce Three-Row Electric SUV That’s “Very Un-Porsche-Like”
Porsche is looking into a new future and, as a result, it will necessarily have to make some brave new decisions. The one likely to garner the most negative reaction is a new three-row SUV code-named K1. The range-topping model will be positioned above the Cayenne, according to unnamed American...
Carscoops
Japan’s Toyota Harrier Updated With Plug-In Hybrid Option
The veil has just been lifted on a new plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota Harrier sold in Japan, while a handful of other updates have also been made to the broader Harrier family. Providing the Harrier PHEV with power is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine which on its own is...
MotorAuthority
Final Lamborghini Aventador, final BMW Alpina B7, Nissan Z Nismo GT4: Car News Headlines
Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.
Here Are 3 More Options for Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row
If you are dreaming of a hybrid SUV with six or more seatbelts, you'll want to take a look at these vehicles. The post Here Are 3 More Options for Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2023 BMW Z4 Gains New Colors And A Revised Grille But No Manual Gearbox
BMW has opted to give the Z4 roadster a subtle refresh for the 2023 model year bringing with it an expanded color palette, more standard features, a subtly tweaked grille, and new optional 19-inch alloy wheels. What it doesn’t get, at least for now, is the long-rumored manual gearbox option.
Carscoops
2023 Infiniti QX50 Update Adds $48,500 Sport Trim Level And More Equipment For All Grades
Infiniti has refreshed its QX50 SUV with the introduction of a new Sport trim level and by adding extra equipment as standard to the rest of the range, including the company’s Infiniti Premium Care maintenance package. The QX50 range kicks off with the $40,300 QX50 Pure ($42,300 with all-wheel...
Carscoops
New Nissan Patrol Warrior SUV Confirmed For Australia With Off-Road Focus
Nissan Australia will soon have a potent new variant of the Patrol available to customers, dubbed the Patrol Warrior. The Patrol Warrior has been developed and will be built by Premcar, already responsible for building the Navara Pro-4X Warrior that we had the opportunity to test earlier in the year. The Patrol Warrior will follow a similar recipe to the ultimate version of the Navara and adopt a series of modifications to make it even more potent when taken off-roading.
Carscoops
D-Fly Dragonfly Is A Four-Wheel Carbon E-Scooter With A 50-Mile Range
Have you ever looked at a scooter and thought, ‘Nah, that’s not enough wheels‘? Then you’re in luck, because the D-Fly Dragonfly is here in all its four-wheeled glory, and is being touted as the world’s first hyperscooter. D-Fly, a British start-up that aims to...
2023 Kia Niro EV Comes With 2,000 Miles Of Free Charging
With no more federal tax credits available for foreign-built electric vehicles thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the best deal many EV buyers can hope for is some free electricity from a partner charging network. The second-generation 2023 Kia Niro EV will come with such a deal, 500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of complimentary charging sessions from any Electrify America station in the United States. With a 64.8-kWh battery pack, this should allow Niro EV owners to drive around 1,950 miles for free.
Carscoops
At Almost AU$300,000, Only Australia’s Rich Can Afford The 2023 BMW XM
The 2023 BMW XM is the first standalone model produced by the M division since the iconic M1 and shoppers in Australia will need to cough up a lot of money to afford one. The XM will initially be sold in one specification in Australia and will launch locally in the first half of 2023, priced from AU$297,900 ($190,535), excluding on-road costs, meaning it will cost in excess of AU$300,000 ($191,878) by the time it lands in the garages of customers. Joining the XM range will be the flagship Label Red in late 2023 but local pricing for it hasn’t been announced.
Carscoops
Mercedes To Unveil The 2023 EQE Electric SUV On October 16
Mark your calendars, because Mercedes will livestream the unveiling of its fourth all-electric EQ model, the EQE SUV, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. An all-electric all-rounder, the new EQE SUV will be presented at 8:00 pm CEST (2:00 pm EST), in a video that alternates “between dream scenes and reality.” Expected to be very similar to the EQE sedan, this latest model will be a slightly smaller and more affordable counterpoint to the EQS SUV.
Carscoops
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Offers Tremor, FX4, And XL Off-Road Packages
Ford pulled out all the stops when it came to creating the 2023 F-Series Super Duty and the truck will be offered with three different off-road packages. Kicking things off is an all-new XL Off-Road package, which will be offered exclusively on XL versions of the F-250 and F-350 with four-wheel drive.
Carscoops
Opel/Vauxhall Astra GSe Is An Electrified Warm Hatch And Estate With 222 HP
Only a couple of weeks after announcing its new GSe (Grand Sport Electric) sub-brand for its sporty models, Opel unveiled the Astra GSe which will be available in both five-door hatchback and Sports Tourer bodystyles. The sportiest trim of the sixth-gen Astra yet is fitted with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and has a GSe-specific chassis setup and subtle styling tweaks.
Toyota Reveals Plug-In Hybrid Power For Venza Crossover
The second-generation Toyota Venza only hit the scene in 2020 and, aside from the introduction of the Nightshade Edition, not much has changed. But news from Japan suggests a rather big update is coming, in the form of a plug-in hybrid engine. Toyota recently revealed the lightly refreshed Harrier (the...
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Has More Power, More Range, And Better Value
Last year, Mitsubishi, at long last we might add, updated its flagship Outlander SUV with a new plug-in hybrid variant. It's proved pretty popular, and the Outlander as a whole has proven that Mitsubishi still knows how to build a car. Now, we have confirmed pricing and US specification of the latest iteration of the plug-in Outlander.
Carscoops
Polestar 3 Electric SUV Will Debut On October 12 With Up To 510 HP
Polestar published yet another teaser of the upcoming Polestar 3 while revealing more information about the electric performance SUV that is set to debut on October 12. Polestar’s first SUV will be based on the Volvo EX90 flagship, the EV successor of the XC90. It will however bring a fully redesigned body with a sportier stance and a more aerodynamic roofline, alongside a unique and more powerful dual-motor powertrain and a version-specific chassis setup by Polestar Engineering.
Carscoops
Limited-Run BMW 3.0 CSL Could Launch In November And Cost Over $700,000
BMW’s M division could cap off its ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations with the unveiling of the long-awaited 3.0 CSL in November. BMW has been spied testing the 3.0 CSL on a handful of occasions in recent months and has even released a handful of teaser images of it. However, many details about the car remain under wraps and won’t be known until its unveiling which, if BMW Blog is to be believed, should happen in November, based on reports from unnamed insiders.
Carscoops
Two Tesla Semi Electric Trucks Caught Being Trailered Home After Testing
Tesla appears to be running its electric semi tractor through its paces after photos of two examples were photographed on trailers in separate parts of the country. The first was spotted near Louisville, Kentucky and posted to Twitter by @KentuckyToc, and first noticed by Teslarati. The damaged truck appears to have been undergoing testing, perhaps on a runaway ramp, since the pieces of gravel can be spotted lodged between the headlight and the body panel.
Carscoops
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Stops Deliveries As A Glitch Could Cause Infotainment Screen To Go Blank
Cadillac got the first recall campaign out of the way quickly with the Lyriq. The American luxury brand must briefly stop deliveries of the all-electric crossover and will ask any in the field to return to the dealership following an infotainment glitch. First discovered on August 3, the automaker started...
