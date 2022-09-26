ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State University

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Jonathan Majors in Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in Movie About Las Vegas Trip

Actor Jonathan Majors may be portraying basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman on the silver screen. Justin Kroll of Deadline reported the actor "is in early talks to play Rodman" in the movie 48 Hours in Vegas that will chronicle the five-time NBA champion's trip to Las Vegas during the Chicago Bulls' title-winning season in 1997-98.
MOVIES
Bleacher Report

USWNT Legend Abby Wambach to Leave Concussion Drug Company Backed by Brett Favre

Abby Wambach, the all-time leading scorer for the United States women's national soccer team, announced she's stepping down from the Odyssey Health sports advisory board and removing her investment in the company. Wambach told ESPN's Mark Fainaru-Wada on Thursday she made the decision after finding out Odyssey Health was linked...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
Person
Chloe Jackson
Person
Nicki Collen
Person
Kate Fagan
Person
Brittney Griner
Bleacher Report

Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Phoenix Mercury#Wade Trophy#Lsu Women#Hall Of Fame
Bleacher Report

2022 College Football: Hottest Transfer Players of September

After an offseason of free-agent frenzy, college football transfers finally got the chance to hit the field and introduce themselves to their newest programs. The transfer portal has helped teams rebuild, bringing in instant-impact players with the ability to help compete for a conference title or a national title if they're already established.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards

James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 5

September brought plenty of fun matchups around college football, but the first weekend of October is loaded with critical games. Every single power conference has a marquee tilt on the Week 5 slate. Among the notable clashes, the SEC has a pair of Top 25 matchups with Kentucky at Ole Miss and Alabama at Arkansas. Both the Big Ten and Big 12 have conference title rematches in Michigan at Iowa and Oklahoma State at Baylor, respectively.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player. "He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Not Interested' in Suns' Jae Crowder

Despite losing Jalen Brunson to free agency and needing more shooting help around Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks don't appear to be in the mix for Jae Crowder. Per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the Mavs are "not interested" in acquiring the veteran forward from the Phoenix Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Is 'in His Ear About Taking Over the Reins'

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, the long-term plan was for him to serve as the heir apparent to LeBron James as the franchise face. Because of a series of injuries, Davis has failed at proving himself ready for that task. That said, Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that LeBron has been "in his ear about taking over the reins of the team" heading into the 2022-23 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NBA's 5 Deepest Rosters Heading Into 2022-23 Season

As good as an NBA roster may look on paper to begin the season, injuries and illnesses will inevitably chip away at times throughout the year, leaving a far different looking team behind. This is where depth matters, especially for those who carry playoff or even championship aspirations. When looking...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy