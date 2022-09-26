When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, the long-term plan was for him to serve as the heir apparent to LeBron James as the franchise face. Because of a series of injuries, Davis has failed at proving himself ready for that task. That said, Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that LeBron has been "in his ear about taking over the reins of the team" heading into the 2022-23 season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO