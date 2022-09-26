Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
5-Star DL David Hicks Commits to Texas A&M Over Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, More
David Hicks, a 5-star defensive line prospect out of Texas, has committed to Texas A&M. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported the defensive standout's selection of the Aggies on Wednesday. Hicks is rated as the ninth overall player and top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Majors in Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in Movie About Las Vegas Trip
Actor Jonathan Majors may be portraying basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman on the silver screen. Justin Kroll of Deadline reported the actor "is in early talks to play Rodman" in the movie 48 Hours in Vegas that will chronicle the five-time NBA champion's trip to Las Vegas during the Chicago Bulls' title-winning season in 1997-98.
Bleacher Report
USWNT Legend Abby Wambach to Leave Concussion Drug Company Backed by Brett Favre
Abby Wambach, the all-time leading scorer for the United States women's national soccer team, announced she's stepping down from the Odyssey Health sports advisory board and removing her investment in the company. Wambach told ESPN's Mark Fainaru-Wada on Thursday she made the decision after finding out Odyssey Health was linked...
Bleacher Report
Oregon OC Blames LeBron James for CFB Player Movement, Desire for 'Superteam'
When LeBron James signed with the Miami Heat in 2010, teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, he galvanized the idea of building a "superteam" alongside some of the most talented players in the NBA. The idea of doing so has become standard in the NBA, and it has...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Bleacher Report
Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG
The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails. New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season. “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said. Grimes...
Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan Felt 'Non-Existent' with Spurs amid Lack of Primetime Games, Coverage
DeMar DeRozan's rejuvenated play last season in Chicago transpired, at least in part, because of his return to the national spotlight. The All-Star guard said he felt "irrelevant" during his time in San Antonio due to the team's mediocre roster and lack of national attention. "I felt like I was...
Bleacher Report
2022 College Football: Hottest Transfer Players of September
After an offseason of free-agent frenzy, college football transfers finally got the chance to hit the field and introduce themselves to their newest programs. The transfer portal has helped teams rebuild, bringing in instant-impact players with the ability to help compete for a conference title or a national title if they're already established.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards
James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 5
September brought plenty of fun matchups around college football, but the first weekend of October is loaded with critical games. Every single power conference has a marquee tilt on the Week 5 slate. Among the notable clashes, the SEC has a pair of Top 25 matchups with Kentucky at Ole Miss and Alabama at Arkansas. Both the Big Ten and Big 12 have conference title rematches in Michigan at Iowa and Oklahoma State at Baylor, respectively.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player. "He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Not Interested' in Suns' Jae Crowder
Despite losing Jalen Brunson to free agency and needing more shooting help around Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks don't appear to be in the mix for Jae Crowder. Per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the Mavs are "not interested" in acquiring the veteran forward from the Phoenix Suns.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Is 'in His Ear About Taking Over the Reins'
When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, the long-term plan was for him to serve as the heir apparent to LeBron James as the franchise face. Because of a series of injuries, Davis has failed at proving himself ready for that task. That said, Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that LeBron has been "in his ear about taking over the reins of the team" heading into the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NBA's 5 Deepest Rosters Heading Into 2022-23 Season
As good as an NBA roster may look on paper to begin the season, injuries and illnesses will inevitably chip away at times throughout the year, leaving a far different looking team behind. This is where depth matters, especially for those who carry playoff or even championship aspirations. When looking...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Klay Thompson Won't Play in Warriors Games in Japan amid Injury Precaution
The Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson missed Friday's preseason game against the Washington Wizards and will also sit out Sunday's rematch as the team remains "cautious" with its star shooting guard. "Just feel more comfortable giving him a little more of a ramp up," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters....
Bleacher Report
Suns' Deandre Ayton Reportedly Blames Robert Sarver for Not Getting 5-Year Contract
Deandre Ayton believes Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver is to blame for not initially receiving a max contract extension, as both Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears of ESPN reported:. "I was told that it was Robert Sarver who didn't want to give him that fifth year, who wanted to save...
Bleacher Report
Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
