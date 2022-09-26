Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Little Amal Makes a Big Splash in Bed Stuy
On her quest to visit all of New York City’s five boroughs, Little Amal, the 12-foot-tall puppet refugee, stopped at Bed Stuy’s Restoration Plaza last Thursday. The day’s persistent drizzle finally faded, and the sun peaked out upon her lively arrival. Depicting a 10-year-old child, Little Amal...
NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows
Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
All-inclusive housing complex in Brooklyn opens doors to those aged out of foster care
An affordable and supportive housing complex has opened in Brooklyn, with plans to serve those who have aged out of foster care and those with developmental disabilities.
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Cedella Marley receives international humanitarian award in NY
Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, has received the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 International Humanitarian Award for her distinguished impact on service. The gala held last Friday night at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, celebrates the AFJ’s 40th year of service in Jamaica and...
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
Brooklyn Pastor attacks woman during live streamed service
Sucker punching a woman during Sunday service surely isn’t something Jesus would do, is it? Bishop Lamor Whitehead, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York socked a congregant during a live streamed service last weekend. It's unclear what provoked Whitehead to become violent, but New...
21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances
Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
A new festival celebrating Chinatown kicks off Friday
The annual Feast of San Gennaro may be wrapped, but another tasty festival is slated to take place in Lower Manhattan. 88 East Fair, a new festival by the advocacy group Welcome to Chinatown, will celebrate the neighborhood on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 11am–7pm. The event aims to boost the neighborhood and bring business and appreciation to Chinatown businesses and cultural institutions, many of which have suffered since early 2020.
Never again: These were the horrors ‘Inside the Cages’ of Willowbrook
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
The best ways to celebrate Halloween 2022 in NYC
Photo of 2019 Village Halloween Parade by Steven Pisano on Flickr. It’s time to figure out your costume because Halloween is almost upon us. In New York City there is no shortage of fun events celebrating the spooky holiday, with plenty of opportunities to dress up, get candy, dine, and enjoy the season. Ahead, we found some of the city’s best Halloween offerings this year, from the legendary Village Halloween Parade to more low-key pumpkin picking at Historic Richmond Town’s Decker Farm on Staten Island.
Suspect slapped man after making anti-gay remarks at Midtown coffee shop
Police are searching for the suspect in a hate crime at a Midtown coffee shop.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance – E! Online
And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s kids are all grown up. The Sex and the City alum made the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 a family affair, bringing along her husband Matthew Broderick and their daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, who have become sophisticated stylistas at just 13 years old.
Woman describes harrowing attack in Queens subway station
NEW YORK -- A man with a long arrest record has been arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in a Queens subway station.On Tuesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim, who said it could have happened to anyone and she is warning subways riders to be careful."I'm scared. I would've never expected this to happen. My life has changed," Elizabeth Gomes said.Distraught and still in pain a week after she was brutally beaten, 33-year-old Gomes said she worries she may never be able to see out of her right eye again."I really felt like it...
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
Brooklyn Massage Therapist Is Helping Women Prioritize Self-Care Through Massage Therapy
Massage therapy is the self-care stress reliever you didn't know you needed
