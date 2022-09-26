Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
my40.tv
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Sent Cryptic Message Before Dying, Cash Went To Clayton Business
The Athens mother whose burned body was discovered in Habersham County earlier this month had reportedly been to a Family Dollar the day before her death, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The body of 59-year-old Deborrah Collier was discovered on September 11 after she allegedly paid her daughter over...
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
WYFF4.com
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
FOX Carolina
One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
WLOS.com
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
Debbie Collier murder: Unfired round found near scene of Georgia woman's unsolved slaying
An unfired round discovered near the site of Debbie Collier's remains could provide investigators with new leads in the Georgia office manager's murder.
