Daily Record
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | GOP hasn't done much to solve violent crime
A GOP theme for its candidates in Colorado is crime. Check Republican aspirants’ websites and crime is one of their three issues, along with the economy and education. So what have Republicans done up to now to attack crime, especially violent crime?. Police statistics in Colorado show that violent...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Democrats kill effort to audit Polis' personal business interests
The bipartisan legislative committee that oversees state audits in Colorado voted along party lines Wednesday to refuse a request to look into Gov. Jared Polis’s personal business interests and whether he personally profited from legislation he signed. The Legislative Audit Committee voted 4-4 on having the Office of the...
coloradopolitics.com
Democrat Jared Polis, Republican Heidi Ganahl come out swinging in first gubernatorial debate
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, painted contrasting pictures of Colorado during their first debate Wednesday night in Pueblo. Seeking reelection to a second term, Polis described a state on the rebound after "some of the toughest years in our history" — including a series of historic wildfires, a global pandemic and worldwide inflation — while Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, repeatedly asserted that the state is "heading in the wrong direction" and blamed the incumbent for making Colorado among the most dangerous and unaffordable states in the country.
Prison transport officer convicted of civil rights violation in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former prison transport officer Anthony Buntyn was convicted of violating the civil rights of detainees while transporting them through New Mexico. The Justice Department says the 55-year-old Buntyn was supervising a cross-country trip in March 2017 when their van stopped in New Mexico. Prosecutors say the detainees were kept in small cages […]
coloradopolitics.com
2022 Elections: What's in your ballot?
Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
coloradopolitics.com
BIDLACK | Med students have no 'right' to reject COVID vax
As is so often the case, I sat down to write my Friday column only to be confronted with too many interesting Colorado Politics stories to write on and so I will have to exercise some self-discipline (ed: finally…) and only talk about one story. Just kidding… (ed: sigh)...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds Mesa County trooper conducted unlawful search — again
For the second time in three months, the Colorado Supreme Court has agreed one state trooper working in Mesa County conducted an unlawful search of a vehicle in his attempt to apprehend drug traffickers. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Christian Bollen pulled over a rental Jeep on Interstate 70 for an...
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners
*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms
As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Citizens Agenda model serves voters over politicians
Election season gives the editorial board a front-row seat in meeting and getting to know candidates, whether it’s in person or on Zoom. The way it usually goes is candidates give us an elevator speech, then we have a field day of questions for them. Like any job interview, sometimes more important than the actual answers are how candidates answer the questions. This is often more telling.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s crime fight isn’t about ‘deterrence’
No crook can be in two places at once. A career car thief can’t steal your wheels from your driveway tonight if he’s still doing time for his last crime. An opioid peddler won’t be able to poison your son or daughter if he’s in the slammer for a prior drug deal. Nor can a seasoned, smash-and-grab “shoplifter” ply his trade from behind bars.
thecentersquare.com
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Fort Morgan Times
Leaked Oath Keepers list includes nearly 1,000 Coloradans, including cops and military
The Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia, spread to nearly every corner of Colorado over the past decade, claiming members in various law enforcement agencies, political offices and seats of power, leaked membership rolls show. In all, more than 950 Coloradans are included on the list of more than 38,000 members...
coloradopolitics.com
Let’s start a conversation on our state’s fiscal restraints
“Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that person behind the tree,” was a refrain used often by the late Louisiana U.S. Sen. Russell Long, the bygone powerful chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. It reflects a political principle which has been part of many tax policy debates both in Congress and under our gold dome in Denver. I’m not sure it needs to be this way.
KKTV
Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is after human remains were discovered in a rural part of Colorado. On Thursday, the CBI released the following information:. “At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative...
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti's home shot with pellets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti received a call he wasn't expecting. “I got a call from my wife who said someone's come by and shot out the windows on our garage. So, when you hear that and know the environment we are living in right now, I immediately dropped everything, and we tried to figure out what was going on,” Ronchetti said.
Truth Check: Super PAC says Caraveo is too radical
A Colorado ad about Rep. Yadira Caraveo is from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
