$15,000 Scholarship Opportunity Open to Titans
Titans with a passion for creating and leading public-service projects are invited to attend an information session on Oct. 4 for the Donald A. Strauss Foundation Public Service Scholarship, a $15,000 award designed to fund students’ efforts to make significant change in the world. For the first time, Cal...
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, were the […]
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
