ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Man Arrested After Kidnapping Ohio Teen

Marceleno Vincente Solis was located in Decatur and arrested, and Perez-Gutierrez was found unharmed. Huntsville City School Busing Issues Persist Despite …. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. Parent Reacts to AHSAA Rule Change. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Officials Search for Missing Ohio Teen

State officials are asking for your help finding a missing teen. Huntsville City School Busing Issues Persist Despite …. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. Parent Reacts to AHSAA Rule Change. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall Festival. Kids to...
OHIO STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Inmates Continue to Strike

Alabama inmates have stopped performing their duties to protest their living conditions. Huntsville City School Busing Issues Persist Despite …. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. Parent Reacts to AHSAA Rule Change. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall Festival. Kids...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
alabamanews.net

New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#North Alabama#Medical Services#Linus Covid#General Health
utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Disaster Relief Team Prepares to Respond

A non-profit that recently put down roots in North Alabama is preparing for Hurricane Ian. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall Festival. Kids to Love Opens New Cottages for Foster Kids. 10 Amendments on...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

ALERT: Red Flag Warning in the Wiregrass

(WDHN) — A fire weather alert has been issued for the Wiregrass counties and western Florida. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for southeast Alabama and portions of the western Florida panhandle from Tuesday, September 27th, until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28th. A Red Flag...
FLORIDA STATE
weisradio.com

Ian Interrupts Activities In Northeast Alabama

While Hurricane Ian has entered South Florida as a major hurricane with winds of 155 mph, it is forecast to make a northward turn on Friday toward Georgia and South Carolina, and it is impacting events in northeast Alabama. Football games have been moved to Thursday, grand openings postponed, and...
CENTRE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHNT-TV

Girls use birthday wishes to ask for North Alabama Foster Closet donations

"Her Birthday Wishes" has skyrocketed since the first year, when Madison "Bunny" Wall asked for pet food to be donated to The Ark. Girls use birthday wishes to ask for North Alabama …. Pumpkin Season Starts at Tate Farms. Huntsville Animal Services Need Adopters, Foster …. Meridianville Residents Have Not...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Ian goes east of us, wildfire concerns exist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful stretch of weather continues for the next few days across Alabama! Expect more bright sunshine, warm afternoons and cool, pleasant nights for most of the foreseeable future. Highs head for the upper 70s and lower 80s, with overnight temperatures dropping mainly into the 50s. The one issue - some moisture from Hurricane Ian could bring rain to mainly east Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama Department of Public Health silences comments on social media

A recent social media post from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that the agency will begin disabling all comments from their social media posts starting October 3. The Alabama Department of Public Health posted on multiple social media sites, “Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, the Alabama Department...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy