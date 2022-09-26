Read full article on original website
Related
WHNT-TV
Man Arrested After Kidnapping Ohio Teen
Marceleno Vincente Solis was located in Decatur and arrested, and Perez-Gutierrez was found unharmed. Huntsville City School Busing Issues Persist Despite …. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. Parent Reacts to AHSAA Rule Change. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida With Hurricane Recovery
Alabama groups are gearing up to help Florida on its road to recovery from Hurricane Ian. 37 mobile units from the Salvation Army are positioned to move into Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
WHNT-TV
Officials Search for Missing Ohio Teen
State officials are asking for your help finding a missing teen. Huntsville City School Busing Issues Persist Despite …. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. Parent Reacts to AHSAA Rule Change. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall Festival. Kids to...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Inmates Continue to Strike
Alabama inmates have stopped performing their duties to protest their living conditions. Huntsville City School Busing Issues Persist Despite …. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. Parent Reacts to AHSAA Rule Change. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall Festival. Kids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
alabamanews.net
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
wvtm13.com
Alabama's driver's license system operating again, after experiencing statewide outage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the driver's license system was back up and functioning for both in-person and online services. Learn more about the statewide issues in the video above. — A network outage is hindering the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's driver's license division to...
11 road projects announced from Rebuild Alabama Act’s local grant program
Gov. Kay Ivey today announced local road projects in 11 Alabama counties that will be funded under a grant program that was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019. The projects include resurfacing, bridge replacements, adding turn lanes and other improvements. The grants total $2.6 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
WHNT-TV
Disaster Relief Team Prepares to Respond
A non-profit that recently put down roots in North Alabama is preparing for Hurricane Ian. Alabama Salvation Army, Lifesouth to Help Florida …. North Alabama Organization Collects Hurricane Ian …. Tate Farms Welcomes Pumpkin Pickers for Fall Festival. Kids to Love Opens New Cottages for Foster Kids. 10 Amendments on...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Red Flag Warning in the Wiregrass
(WDHN) — A fire weather alert has been issued for the Wiregrass counties and western Florida. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for southeast Alabama and portions of the western Florida panhandle from Tuesday, September 27th, until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28th. A Red Flag...
weisradio.com
Ian Interrupts Activities In Northeast Alabama
While Hurricane Ian has entered South Florida as a major hurricane with winds of 155 mph, it is forecast to make a northward turn on Friday toward Georgia and South Carolina, and it is impacting events in northeast Alabama. Football games have been moved to Thursday, grand openings postponed, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHNT-TV
Girls use birthday wishes to ask for North Alabama Foster Closet donations
"Her Birthday Wishes" has skyrocketed since the first year, when Madison "Bunny" Wall asked for pet food to be donated to The Ark. Girls use birthday wishes to ask for North Alabama …. Pumpkin Season Starts at Tate Farms. Huntsville Animal Services Need Adopters, Foster …. Meridianville Residents Have Not...
WSFA
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
WSFA
First Alert: Ian goes east of us, wildfire concerns exist
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful stretch of weather continues for the next few days across Alabama! Expect more bright sunshine, warm afternoons and cool, pleasant nights for most of the foreseeable future. Highs head for the upper 70s and lower 80s, with overnight temperatures dropping mainly into the 50s. The one issue - some moisture from Hurricane Ian could bring rain to mainly east Alabama.
wtvy.com
Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
thebamabuzz.com
HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
altoday.com
Alabama Department of Public Health silences comments on social media
A recent social media post from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that the agency will begin disabling all comments from their social media posts starting October 3. The Alabama Department of Public Health posted on multiple social media sites, “Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, the Alabama Department...
Comments / 0