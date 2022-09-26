Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
LSU volleyball shocks ranked Arkansas and Kentucky in opening week of SEC schedule
“At the end of the day, we just battled,” said Head Coach, Tonya Johnson, after an incredible first few games of conference play where her Tigers knocked off both No. 15 Kentucky and red-hot No. 20 Arkansas, who came into the match at 9-1. “We figured out a way...
LSU Reveille
'Representing purple and gold': two Baton Rouge boutiques gear up for football season
Two local boutiques are helping LSU students and fans get ready for game day by selling tailgate supplies and LSU-inspired clothing. The Keeping Room, a boutique located at 3535 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, sells a variety of tailgate accessories. Andi Berthelot, the owner of The Keeping Room, said the store...
LSU Reveille
An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?
In 2019, LSU Police concluded that the university’s then assistant director of Greek Life, Donald Abels, was creating fake fraternity recruit profiles to entrap fraternity members in university policy violations and state drinking laws, a police report obtained by The Reveille shows. No criminal laws were broken, however, so...
LSU Reveille
'It's embarrassing': Students, Facility Services discuss lack of feminine trash cans around campus
When mass communication sophomore Macy McDade uses the women’s restroom in the LSU Library, she has to walk out of the stall to dispose of menstrual products. She also notices small holes where the feminine hygiene disposal boxes should be displayed within the stalls. McDade said the experience is...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LSU Reveille
Metal music meets silent movie: Local band Woorms writes original score for Baton Rouge Gallery event
The sun went down, and clouds crowded the sky. The eerie, slow music of the local metal band, Woorms, began to permeate the night. A century-old silent horror film began to play on the inflatable screen on the Baton Rouge Gallery lawn. Baton Rouge Gallery’s Music & Movies on the...
LSU Reveille
Mid-City eats: Top 4 unique and affordable Baton Rouge restaurants near campus
I’ve been frequenting Mid-City more — mainly for food. And I can say the area does not disappoint in this category. Here’s a few Mid-City eateries you can check out for an affordable date or dinner with friends. 1. Elsie’s Plate and Pie. With its menu...
