ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSU Reveille

An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?

In 2019, LSU Police concluded that the university’s then assistant director of Greek Life, Donald Abels, was creating fake fraternity recruit profiles to entrap fraternity members in university policy violations and state drinking laws, a police report obtained by The Reveille shows. No criminal laws were broken, however, so...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy