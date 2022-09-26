ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Wednesday’s market rally was ‘based on a dream’

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation. This rally was based on a dream," he said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Adami
CNBC

Breaking down the Fed's market impact

Jim Bianco of Bianco Research on the impact the Fed is having on the markets right now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
MARKETS
CNBC

Charts suggest it's time to 'hold your nose and buy something,' Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors should consider buying some stocks while investor sentiment is extremely negative, leaning on charts analysis from technician Ralph Vince. "The charts, as interpreted by Ralph Vince, suggest that investor sentiment has reached extremely negative levels, to the point where you've got to hold...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — Good riddance September, inflation still hot, Nike glut

U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower after S&P 500 closes at new year-low

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in August, beating estimates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.83% to 25,937.21, and the Topix index fell 1.76% to...
STOCKS
CNBC

Waiting for market bottom is a mistake and investors should buy now, David Rubenstein says

Investors looking to scoop up deals and position themselves for long-term growth should act now instead of waiting for stocks to bottom, David Rubenstein said Wednesday. "People shouldn't be afraid of going in and buying things now," The Carlyle Group co-founder said during CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City. "The great fortunes in the investment world are often made by buying things at discounts."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and others

Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock market losses wipe out $9 trillion from Americans' wealth

Americans' holdings of corporate equities and mutual fund shares fell to $33 trillion at the end of the second quarter, down from $42 trillion at the start of the year. With major market indexes falling further since July, experts say losses from financial markets could total $9.5 trillion to $10 trillion.
STOCKS
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold stares at steepest quarterly drop in 1½ years on higher rates

Gold prices, which gained on Friday as the dollar weakened, were on course for their worst quarter since March last year as central banks worldwide stick with aggressive monetary policies. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,662.77 per ounce by 8:07 am E.T. and has gained 1.4% so far this week....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy