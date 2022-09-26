Read full article on original website
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita
A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say
It’s the second Wichita officer arrested in less than a week.
New details released in Club Rodeo incident, over $110K worth of damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage. According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report […]
Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
Police: Man took photos of women in changing rooms at Kan. store
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect who was reported to have been unlawfully taking photos of woman in changing rooms at an East Wichita department store, according to Wichita Police. The incident occurred on September 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m. If you recognize...
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
Calls for justice continue year after Kansas teen’s in-custody death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A year after the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, calls for justice continue. Monday afternoon, a rally to mark one year happened outside the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Lofton died two days after being restrained and placed face down for more than 30 minutes.
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting
Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
Former Wichita Cargill employee sentenced to prison, ordered to pay back $33.7 million
He was employed by Cargill from 2009 to 2016.
Wichita man dies after south side collision
Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident that killed a Wichita man early Tuesday. Officers said a man in a motorized wheelchair was going north on Broadway when he was hit by an eastbound pickup at MacArthur. That happened around 7:30 a.m Tuesday. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was taken to a hospital,...
DA: WPD makes human error on missing evidence, more a record management problem
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least 54 cases are missing evidence, according to a 2021 audit of the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) Property and Evidence facility. The newly released information comes just a day after the city manager pointed to multiple issues within the facility. This could mean cases could be thrown out, but Sedgwick […]
Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, […]
Aircraft evacuate to McConnell from Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Aircraft that were evacuating due to Hurricane Ian landed at McConnell Air Force Base today. Nine KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at McConnell Sept. 29, from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. "Ian is expected...
'If you're planning to visit Florida please wait': Kansas hurricane survivor gives warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Donna Motl has survived at least one hurricane just as strong as Ian, and she wants to pass one an important message: if you're planning to visit Florida anytime soon, please wait. "It's not a good time to even think about anyway, because there's so many...
