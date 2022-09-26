Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
Columbia Gorge Food Bank to host benefit soup dinner, online auction
Columbia Gorge Food Bank will be hosting a benefit soup dinner on Thursday at Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. The event will be The Dalles’ first Empty Bowls Benefit soup dinner, with the intention for it to become an annual event. Empty Bowls is an international project designed to...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Vern Miller
LaVern “Vern” Miller, a longtime resident of Hood River Valley, passed away Sept. 16, 2022. Vern was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., to Everett and Ada (Weston) Miller. He was the third child of the six Miller kids, Leaford (Lee), Loren (Tuffy), LaVern (Vern), Earlene, Darrel (Dooley) and Phyllis. The family moved to the valley around 1944.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Claudette McLoughlin
Claudette Joan (Gleason) McLoughlin passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, in the comfort of her home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by her children. She was 89. Claudette was born May 11, 1933, in Prairie City, Ore., to Harold Daniel Gleason and Ruth Amelia (Ringsmyer) Gleason. She spent her early years in Prairie City, and when she was in primary school the family moved to Klamath Falls. There her brother, Douglas Gleason, was born. Claudette skipped third grade and was always a strong and intelligent student. She was editor of her high school newspaper, but by then she had set her sights on becoming a nurse.
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Sept. 28, 2022
The dedication of the Hood River Country Club was carried out on Wednesday of last week, when Al Peters, president, turned a shovelful of earth on the big tract at Oak Grove. A number of members then cooperated in making it a day of work, and with tractors and teams a good showing was made at the end of the day. — Hood River News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbiagorgenews.com
stormwater catch basin cleaning begins Downtown The Dalles
REVISED with new work hours, 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Starting Monday, Oct. 3 and continuing through Thursday, Oct. 6, The Dalles Public Works crews will be cleaning storm water catch basins in the downtown area. Cleaning catch basins allows for fast drainage into the storm water conveyance system.
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge sports review for Sept. 29
Gorge sports review for Sept. 29, 2022. Hood River Valley’s volleyball team heads into an eight-day, four-match stretch starting Wednesday which should give the Eagles a good idea of how they sit in their new surroundings of the Northwest Oregon Conference. 1A Football — Rangers snap losing streak at...
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles boys soccer tries to find their footing
The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team nearly got its first Tri-Valley Conference win on the road Sept. 20 at Crook County before settling for a 2-2 tie. The Dalles senior forward Kenny Martinez and sophomore midfielder Anthony Santana scored goals in the tie with the Cowboys at Crook County High School in Prineville.
Comments / 0