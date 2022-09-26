Claudette Joan (Gleason) McLoughlin passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, in the comfort of her home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by her children. She was 89. Claudette was born May 11, 1933, in Prairie City, Ore., to Harold Daniel Gleason and Ruth Amelia (Ringsmyer) Gleason. She spent her early years in Prairie City, and when she was in primary school the family moved to Klamath Falls. There her brother, Douglas Gleason, was born. Claudette skipped third grade and was always a strong and intelligent student. She was editor of her high school newspaper, but by then she had set her sights on becoming a nurse.

