After wreaking devastation across Florida, Ian is on track to hit South Carolina
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Fort Myers, Fla., it left a trail of destruction from high winds and storm surge flooding. As people get back into their communities, they're deciding what's next. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He...
Ian will likely hit South Carolina as a hurricane, forecasters say
Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it will likely regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm surge and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina. "Ian is expected to...
Ian could become a hurricane again before hitting the southern East Coast
Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it could regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm surge and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina. "Some slight re-intensification is forecast,...
The Tampa Bay region feels lucky that it didn't suffer severe damage from Ian
In Manatee County, Hurricane Ian spared residents in that part of Florida from severe devastation. The storm did knock out power to scores of people and the wind knocked down trees.
What the past 12 hours have been like for one Floridian
At one point, Hurricane Ian was feared to directly hit the Tampa Bay region, where Chelsea Rivera is a Ph.D. student in St. Petersburg. So she went south to shelter with her parents in Sarasota. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Hurricane Ian actually landed more south, meaning that Chelsea Rivera's evacuation plan...
Massachusetts' official sedimentary structure? Geologist wants state to recognize armored mud balls
In 1969, geologist Richard D. Little documented Jurassic period lithified armored mud balls in a bridge foundation in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. More than 50 years later, he's campaigning to make them the state's first official sedimentary structure. This bumper sticker is part of Little's campaign. The state of Massachusetts has...
The Colorado River water shortage is forcing tough choices in 7 states
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. This summer, officials of the U.S. Interior Department gave seven states in the American West an ultimatum - either come up with a voluntary agreement to curtail their use of water from the Colorado River, or the federal government will impose mandatory restrictions. Lake Mead, the reservoir created by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado, is now at just 25% of its capacity. Our guest, ProPublica investigative reporter Abrahm Lustgarten, says the water shortage facing the 40 million people who rely on the Colorado is an emergency but not a surprise. For decades, it's been clear the states were draining more from the Colorado than it could bear. And population growth and climate change have accelerated the problem.
How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger
Hurricane Ian trapped people with high water. It flooded a fire station and tore the roof off a hospital, and it knocked out power for millions of people. Before making landfall in Florida, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. had winds that rapidly strengthened to nearly 150 miles an hour. On the other side of the world, another storm, Typhoon Noru, went from a Category 1 to a Category 5 in just 6 hours, before slamming into the Philippines. So how did Ian and Noru get so strong so fast? Gabriel Vecchi is a climate scientist at Princeton University, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being here.
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
A Montana woman bragged about killing a wolf pup. It was actually a husky
A woman who bragged online about killing a wolf in Montana sparked outrage after the animal actually turned out to be a domestic dog. As Montana Public Radio's Aaron Bolton reports, the incident is bringing attention to the state's wolf hunting laws. AARON BOLTON, BYLINE: Last week, a woman who...
As inflation concerns grow, Jahana Hayes says she takes 'nothing for granted' in 5th District
The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive congressional seat, with incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes running for reelection against Republican George Logan. In 2018, Hayes made history as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. This year, she’s seeking a third term as America battles inflation and...
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. Contradicting statistics and research, Stefanowski said Thursday crime was “out...
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court by...
Morning news brief
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Floridians are assessing damage. Moscow prepares to annex four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. Two ideological opposites aim to be Brazil's president.
How the ‘nerdy’ parts of Biden’s budget bill could bring more green incentives to Granite Staters
New Hampshire residents could benefit more directly from federal incentives for renewable energy and electric vehicles with two details in the major budget bill President Joe Biden signed last month, known as the Inflation Reduction Act. “There are these nerdy little pieces of the IRA that I actually think will...
Election reforms bill backed by Connecticut's Chris Murphy gains Senate momentum
A bipartisan bill to prevent future interference in certifying election results that Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., helped craft got a major boost this week when the legislation cleared a committee vote and secured more support from Senate leaders. The Senate proposal to overcome the century-old Electoral Count Act still faces...
