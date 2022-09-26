ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Connecticut Public

Massachusetts' official sedimentary structure? Geologist wants state to recognize armored mud balls

In 1969, geologist Richard D. Little documented Jurassic period lithified armored mud balls in a bridge foundation in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. More than 50 years later, he's campaigning to make them the state's first official sedimentary structure. This bumper sticker is part of Little's campaign. The state of Massachusetts has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

The Colorado River water shortage is forcing tough choices in 7 states

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. This summer, officials of the U.S. Interior Department gave seven states in the American West an ultimatum - either come up with a voluntary agreement to curtail their use of water from the Colorado River, or the federal government will impose mandatory restrictions. Lake Mead, the reservoir created by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado, is now at just 25% of its capacity. Our guest, ProPublica investigative reporter Abrahm Lustgarten, says the water shortage facing the 40 million people who rely on the Colorado is an emergency but not a surprise. For decades, it's been clear the states were draining more from the Colorado than it could bear. And population growth and climate change have accelerated the problem.
COLORADO STATE
Connecticut Public

How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger

Hurricane Ian trapped people with high water. It flooded a fire station and tore the roof off a hospital, and it knocked out power for millions of people. Before making landfall in Florida, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. had winds that rapidly strengthened to nearly 150 miles an hour. On the other side of the world, another storm, Typhoon Noru, went from a Category 1 to a Category 5 in just 6 hours, before slamming into the Philippines. So how did Ian and Noru get so strong so fast? Gabriel Vecchi is a climate scientist at Princeton University, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being here.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Reynolds
Connecticut Public

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Public

Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. Contradicting statistics and research, Stefanowski said Thursday crime was “out...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Wyso
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Floridians are assessing damage. Moscow prepares to annex four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. Two ideological opposites aim to be Brazil's president.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy