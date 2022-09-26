Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53% of all the people in this country who were falsely convicted of a serious crime and then freed after serving at least part of their sentence. That's according to a new report from the National Registry of Exonerations. For more details on that, we're joined now by NPR race and identity reporter Alana Wise. Hey, Alana.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO