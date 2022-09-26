ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Connecticut Public

Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows

Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53% of all the people in this country who were falsely convicted of a serious crime and then freed after serving at least part of their sentence. That's according to a new report from the National Registry of Exonerations. For more details on that, we're joined now by NPR race and identity reporter Alana Wise. Hey, Alana.
Connecticut Public

Jury selection is underway in the Jan. 6 riot trial of Oath Keepers members

Jury selection is underway in the highest-profile prosecution yet over the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The founder of the far-right group known as the Oath Keepers and four other defendants are on trial, accused of conspiring to overthrow the government by force. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson is at the courthouse, and she's here now to talk more about that case. Hi, Carrie.
Connecticut Public

Conservationists are celebrating the comeback of Kemp's ridley sea turtles

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtle is back on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. It's been 75 years since Kemp's ridley sea turtles were last seen on a remote barrier island. But turtle watchers have been able to document more than 50 sea turtle crawls since May. Conservationists are celebrating the comeback, but they also emphasized the need to protect a sensitive habitat which is vulnerable to hurricanes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Public

After knocking out Cuba's power grid, Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Ian has not yet made landfall on Florida's west coast, but already, some people are without power. The hurricane is now a Category 4, and it's on track to hit Florida's Gulf Coast today, with winds of 140 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center is predicting life-threatening storm surge. Communities like Sanibel, Fort Myers and Sarasota may see a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet. And 2 1/2 million people are under evacuation orders in several Florida counties.
Connecticut Public

Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S.

The White House held a daylong summit today aimed at tackling hunger and diet-related disease. The event comes at a time when about 1 in 10 households in the U.S. is food insecure and diet-related diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, are a top cause of death and disability now. NPR's Allison Aubrey was at the conference and joins us now. Hey, Allison.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi claims Florida farmers are angry DeSantis is shipping migrants North because they 'need them to pick crops'

Nancy Pelosi questioned why Governor Ron DeSantis is flying migrants to Democratic jurisdictions, claiming the farmers in Florida need immigrants to 'pick the crops down there.'. The confusing parallel was made during the House Speaker's press conference on Friday a few weeks after DeSantis pulled a stunt sending a flight...
