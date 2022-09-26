Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows
Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53% of all the people in this country who were falsely convicted of a serious crime and then freed after serving at least part of their sentence. That's according to a new report from the National Registry of Exonerations. For more details on that, we're joined now by NPR race and identity reporter Alana Wise. Hey, Alana.
Jury selection is underway in the Jan. 6 riot trial of Oath Keepers members
Jury selection is underway in the highest-profile prosecution yet over the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The founder of the far-right group known as the Oath Keepers and four other defendants are on trial, accused of conspiring to overthrow the government by force. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson is at the courthouse, and she's here now to talk more about that case. Hi, Carrie.
Law professor unearths cases of racial violence from the Jim Crow era
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. In 1955, Joyce Nelson, a 13-year-old Black teenager in Mayflower, Texas, was hanging out with her cousin, listening to music on a cafe jukebox. In an interview decades later, she described what happened. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOYCE NELSON:...
Conservationists are celebrating the comeback of Kemp's ridley sea turtles
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtle is back on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. It's been 75 years since Kemp's ridley sea turtles were last seen on a remote barrier island. But turtle watchers have been able to document more than 50 sea turtle crawls since May. Conservationists are celebrating the comeback, but they also emphasized the need to protect a sensitive habitat which is vulnerable to hurricanes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
A piglet left behind by its herd finds a new family with some cattle
BERLIN — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more. XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal. He wants...
In addition to hunger, Sen. Cory Booker says the U.S. faces a nutrition crisis
Democratic Senator Cory Booker was part of a bipartisan group behind the hunger conference. Booker talked with our co-host, A Martinez, and offered his vision for some outcomes. CORY BOOKER: The challenge we have now is we have a twin problem in our country. There still is hunger and food...
White House conference will address the nation's food insecurity
There's an image from the pandemic that President Biden talks about a lot, an image that shows just how quickly people can lose their food security. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Remember those long lines of cars stretching miles back, waiting for just a box of food to...
After playing a 200-year-old flute, Lizzo declares history is freaking cool
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Want to know what a 200-year-old flute sounds like? The Library of Congress invited Lizzo to play a crystal flute that was a gift to James Madison in the early 1800s. (SOUNDBITE OF FLUTE) MARTIN: That's Lizzo at her concert in D.C. last night. She...
Encore: WWII veteran meets the man who found and returned his long-lost bracelet
A few months ago, we brought you the story of two men. One is a Colorado veteran whose bracelet was stolen while he was fighting in World War II. And the other is a Czech man who found and returned it more than 70 years later. Now their story has a new chapter. Here's Colorado Public Radio's Stina Sieg.
A Montana woman bragged about killing a wolf pup. It was actually a husky
A woman who bragged online about killing a wolf in Montana sparked outrage after the animal actually turned out to be a domestic dog. As Montana Public Radio's Aaron Bolton reports, the incident is bringing attention to the state's wolf hunting laws. AARON BOLTON, BYLINE: Last week, a woman who...
After knocking out Cuba's power grid, Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida
Hurricane Ian has not yet made landfall on Florida's west coast, but already, some people are without power. The hurricane is now a Category 4, and it's on track to hit Florida's Gulf Coast today, with winds of 140 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center is predicting life-threatening storm surge. Communities like Sanibel, Fort Myers and Sarasota may see a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet. And 2 1/2 million people are under evacuation orders in several Florida counties.
Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S.
The White House held a daylong summit today aimed at tackling hunger and diet-related disease. The event comes at a time when about 1 in 10 households in the U.S. is food insecure and diet-related diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, are a top cause of death and disability now. NPR's Allison Aubrey was at the conference and joins us now. Hey, Allison.
A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid
Israelis seeking non-religious or same-sex weddings have been going abroad for years. Lately hundreds of couples got married over Zoom from Utah. An Israeli court ruled those marriages are valid.
Fort Myers saw some of the worst destruction when Ian hit Florida
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Tracy McMillion, Fort Myers' fire chief, about the city being hit especially hard by Hurricane Ian, which caused catastrophic flooding and destroyed countless homes.
Anthony Christian Ocampo's latest book is 'Brown and Gay in LA'
After the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in 2016, Anthony Christian Ocampo well understood that the lives of the LGBTQ community remained under threat. Looking for a connection as a gay man himself, he decided to interview the gay sons of Latino and Filipino immigrants in Los Angeles.
Nancy Pelosi claims Florida farmers are angry DeSantis is shipping migrants North because they 'need them to pick crops'
Nancy Pelosi questioned why Governor Ron DeSantis is flying migrants to Democratic jurisdictions, claiming the farmers in Florida need immigrants to 'pick the crops down there.'. The confusing parallel was made during the House Speaker's press conference on Friday a few weeks after DeSantis pulled a stunt sending a flight...
