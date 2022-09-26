Read full article on original website
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier has been recovered in Nepal
One of the world's top ski mountaineers has died in the Himalayas. She was in Nepal, where she reached the summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain and then suffered a fatal fall. Here's NPR's Lauren Frayer. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HILAREE NELSON: I started as a professional skier and climber,...
What science has to say about so-called COVID superdodgers
Maybe you know these people. They're your neighbors or your friends or your family, people out there who seemingly have just dodged COVID completely. Joining us to talk about this phenomenon is NPR health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Thanks so much for being here. MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: Thank you for having...
How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger
Hurricane Ian trapped people with high water. It flooded a fire station and tore the roof off a hospital, and it knocked out power for millions of people. Before making landfall in Florida, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. had winds that rapidly strengthened to nearly 150 miles an hour. On the other side of the world, another storm, Typhoon Noru, went from a Category 1 to a Category 5 in just 6 hours, before slamming into the Philippines. So how did Ian and Noru get so strong so fast? Gabriel Vecchi is a climate scientist at Princeton University, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being here.
What it is like to fly into a hurricane from 8,000 feet in the air
Part of Nick Underwood's job is flying through hurricanes to collect data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He's been doing that for six years and says Ian was especially rough.
