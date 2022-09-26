Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Beat Four School holds MAAP test score ceremony
Hiring and preparation on the rise ahead of holiday season in Pine Belt. We’re still 12 weeks away from Christmas Day, but preparation is starting now. Pine Belt area charities are running into issues with rising food costs and supply chain disruptions. Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
Comments / 0