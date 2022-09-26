Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
carolinapanorama.com
Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center
On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
columbiabusinessreport.com
New restaurant opens inside Elgin's Random Tap
A new restaurant, BirdsNest Grille, has opened inside Random Tap in Elgin. The new eatery, which opened in early September, is run by Chapin residents Donald and Chatara Taylor, who bring years of experience in the restaurant industry to the new venture inside the popular taproom, which features a wide variety of craft beers.
Columbia Star
Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon
The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
Sumter senior citizens united for community-wide bingo
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 100 senior citizens in Sumter County got together for community-wide bingo, hosted by Sumter Senior Services and Sumter County Parks and Recreation at the South Hope Center. Julia Evans came to Wednesday's event. "It was just a grand day," she told me. "We got...
wach.com
'It's like you need a boat': Flooded SC residents brace for further damage from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A lot of people in the Midlands are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best right now. They’re worried about possible damage to their home and property. It’s a problem James Speaks says his family has been dealing with in the seven...
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
WIS-TV
Missing Lexington teen found safe
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Lake Murray Boulevard and College Street. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. Officials say no one was seriously injured. Notice a...
wach.com
Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
"People need to come together": Sumter County residents calling for change after weekend of crime
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County residents and law enforcement say their community could not catch a break over the weekend. Starting on Friday, Sumter County deputies were at Lakewood High School. Students had used THC in vape pens and edibles that were allegedly being distributed at the school. Then...
Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
sc.edu
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army
Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
NCSO searching for suspect
UPDATE: The third subject from the vehicle chase this morning near I-26/Hwy 219 has been taken into custody. NEWBERRY COUNTY &mdas
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
Accident on I-77 kills one person
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
