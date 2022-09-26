ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinapanorama.com

Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center

On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New restaurant opens inside Elgin's Random Tap

A new restaurant, BirdsNest Grille, has opened inside Random Tap in Elgin. The new eatery, which opened in early September, is run by Chapin residents Donald and Chatara Taylor, who bring years of experience in the restaurant industry to the new venture inside the popular taproom, which features a wide variety of craft beers.
ELGIN, SC
Columbia Star

Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon

The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irmo, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Barbecue#God#Food Drink#Bbq#Coldwell Banker#Preorderd
WIS-TV

Missing Lexington teen found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian

NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News19 WLTX

Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
SUMTER, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army

Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
BARNWELL, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy