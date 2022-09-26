ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion. The district held its annual homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 29, which ran from the Library of Hattiesburg Petal & Forrest County to Hattiesburg High School. Members of all schools in the district and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Six inducted as part of 2022 Hattiesburg Hall of Fame

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six accomplished graduates of Hattiesburg area schools were inducted into the fourth class of the Hattiesburg Hall of Fame at a black-tie gala at the historic Eureka School. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the inductees were first introduced during an informal gathering at the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg schools receiving 20 tutors to address learning loss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local organization is gearing up to help students in a Pine Belt school district. “First you learn to read, and then you read to learn,” said Michael Dixon, executive director of the Pine Belt Foundation. Students at some Hattiesburg public schools will receive a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Beat Four School holds MAAP test score ceremony

Waynesboro, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sept. 29, the Beat Four School in Waynesboro held a ceremony to reward students who received an improved test score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests last May. If the students showed improvement, they received a “black card.” Additionally, students who scored proficient...
WAYNESBORO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Ellisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Laurel, MS
Education
City
Laurel, MS
WDAM-TV

Marion Co. receives highest accountability rating in district history

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at East Marion High School said they are proud to exceed expectations by earning a performance rating grade “B,” the highest in the school district’s history. Accountability, or performance, ratings are based on student achievement, growth, graduation and participation rates. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

October declared ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be known as the spookiest month of the year, but it’s also one of the best for the city of Hattiesburg. Several Hattiesburg city leaders gathered downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ceremony announcing that October is the ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.’ That’s because, throughout the month, there will be plenty to do in the Hub City - including Live at Five, Zoo Boo and Oktoberfest.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The people of downtown Hattiesburg said there’s a new sense of safety in the area now that the Hub City’s newest state-of-the-art safety complex is complete. Christina Mathis, Hattiesburg resident and William Carey University professor, said this is an exciting time for the Hattiesburg...
HATTIESBURG, MS
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intercession#K12#Linus College#Jones Co
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The site of the old Roberts Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi is being turned into a green space. Crews are now adding topsoil and will soon begin seeding the former location of that residence hall, which was demolished last month. Roberts Hall was built...
HATTIESBURG, MS
sm2media.com

Homecoming Court 2022

He University of Southern Mississippi announced the 2022 homecoming Court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Dating back to the fall of 1925, homecoming has been a beloved tradition for the Hattiesburg location. USM has several traditions tied into homecoming, beginning Monday Oct. 9. Freshman Beau was presented to Oliver...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDAM-TV

An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery

Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. 6pm Headlines 9/27. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1

Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. 6pm Headlines 9/27. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Live recording. Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape. Applications are now being accepted for an artist to paint the bridge on Forrest Street that leads to Hawkins Elementary School. The mural will go on the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for burglary of Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing an Exxon store in Hattiesburg on September 18. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Troy Johnson, 22, of Hattiesburg, broke into the Exxon store at 6061 U.S. 98. He faces a commercial burglary charge. HPD officials said he may also face other […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Petal continues to attract economic and population growth

Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant. Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg...
PETAL, MS
mageenews.com

Sullivan and Powell to Wed

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
MAGEE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy