Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion. The district held its annual homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 29, which ran from the Library of Hattiesburg Petal & Forrest County to Hattiesburg High School. Members of all schools in the district and...
Six inducted as part of 2022 Hattiesburg Hall of Fame
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six accomplished graduates of Hattiesburg area schools were inducted into the fourth class of the Hattiesburg Hall of Fame at a black-tie gala at the historic Eureka School. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the inductees were first introduced during an informal gathering at the...
Hattiesburg schools receiving 20 tutors to address learning loss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local organization is gearing up to help students in a Pine Belt school district. “First you learn to read, and then you read to learn,” said Michael Dixon, executive director of the Pine Belt Foundation. Students at some Hattiesburg public schools will receive a...
Beat Four School holds MAAP test score ceremony
Waynesboro, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sept. 29, the Beat Four School in Waynesboro held a ceremony to reward students who received an improved test score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests last May. If the students showed improvement, they received a “black card.” Additionally, students who scored proficient...
Marion Co. receives highest accountability rating in district history
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at East Marion High School said they are proud to exceed expectations by earning a performance rating grade “B,” the highest in the school district’s history. Accountability, or performance, ratings are based on student achievement, growth, graduation and participation rates. Marion...
October declared ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be known as the spookiest month of the year, but it’s also one of the best for the city of Hattiesburg. Several Hattiesburg city leaders gathered downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ceremony announcing that October is the ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.’ That’s because, throughout the month, there will be plenty to do in the Hub City - including Live at Five, Zoo Boo and Oktoberfest.
Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The people of downtown Hattiesburg said there’s a new sense of safety in the area now that the Hub City’s newest state-of-the-art safety complex is complete. Christina Mathis, Hattiesburg resident and William Carey University professor, said this is an exciting time for the Hattiesburg...
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The site of the old Roberts Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi is being turned into a green space. Crews are now adding topsoil and will soon begin seeding the former location of that residence hall, which was demolished last month. Roberts Hall was built...
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
Homecoming Court 2022
He University of Southern Mississippi announced the 2022 homecoming Court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Dating back to the fall of 1925, homecoming has been a beloved tradition for the Hattiesburg location. USM has several traditions tied into homecoming, beginning Monday Oct. 9. Freshman Beau was presented to Oliver...
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
Hattiesburg native leads leaderboard, headlines round one of Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Round One of the 2022 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship officially teed off Thursday morning around 7 a.m. at the Country Club of Jackson, with plenty of golfers from Mississippi making an appearance. Weather played an early factor in round one as cold air and gusting winds...
Ribbon cutting held for new public safety complex; Hattiesburg leaders react
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Current and former Hattiesburg leaders, community members and the men and women in blue came together Tuesday morning for the grand opening of the new public safety complex. “I’ve seen retirees here today who thought this day would never come,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy....
Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1
HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape. Applications are now being accepted for an artist to paint the bridge on Forrest Street that leads to Hawkins Elementary School. The mural will go on the...
Man wanted for burglary of Exxon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing an Exxon store in Hattiesburg on September 18. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Troy Johnson, 22, of Hattiesburg, broke into the Exxon store at 6061 U.S. 98. He faces a commercial burglary charge. HPD officials said he may also face other […]
City of Petal continues to attract economic and population growth
Sullivan and Powell to Wed
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
