A drug based on LSD appears to treat depression in mice without the psychedelic trip
Drugs like magic mushrooms and LSD can act as powerful antidepressants, but they also produce mind-bending side effects. Well, NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on a drug based on LSD that appears to treat depression in mice without taking the animals on a trip. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: Antidepressants like Prozac act...
Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S.
The White House held a daylong summit today aimed at tackling hunger and diet-related disease. The event comes at a time when about 1 in 10 households in the U.S. is food insecure and diet-related diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, are a top cause of death and disability now. NPR's Allison Aubrey was at the conference and joins us now. Hey, Allison.
What science has to say about so-called COVID superdodgers
Maybe you know these people. They're your neighbors or your friends or your family, people out there who seemingly have just dodged COVID completely. Joining us to talk about this phenomenon is NPR health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Thanks so much for being here. MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: Thank you for having...
In addition to hunger, Sen. Cory Booker says the U.S. faces a nutrition crisis
Democratic Senator Cory Booker was part of a bipartisan group behind the hunger conference. Booker talked with our co-host, A Martinez, and offered his vision for some outcomes. CORY BOOKER: The challenge we have now is we have a twin problem in our country. There still is hunger and food...
The CDC is looking into a stomach bug outbreak at the Grand Canyon
Hundreds of visitors to the Grand Canyon took home more than selfies and prickly pear candy this summer. A record number of norovirus cases hit the park's backcountry. There were so many cases the National Park Service asked for help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Luke Runyon of member station KUNC spoke with some of the unlucky travelers.
Companies have slowed adding women to boards since the pandemic: report
A new report reveals the pace of women joining corporate boards has slowed in 2022, declining by 8 percentage points in the first six months of the year. Nearly two-thirds of the board seats held by women were also added, not requiring a man to leave or replacing a man either.
Key takeaways from Biden's conference on hunger and nutrition in America
President Biden pushed for Congress to permanently extend the child tax credit, raise the minimum wage and expand nutrition assistance programs to help reduce hunger rates as he opened the second-ever conference on food insecurity and diet-related diseases. But the administration faces a sharp uphill battle. The conference came amid...
