Health

Connecticut Public

Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S.

The White House held a daylong summit today aimed at tackling hunger and diet-related disease. The event comes at a time when about 1 in 10 households in the U.S. is food insecure and diet-related diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, are a top cause of death and disability now. NPR's Allison Aubrey was at the conference and joins us now. Hey, Allison.
Connecticut Public

What science has to say about so-called COVID superdodgers

Maybe you know these people. They're your neighbors or your friends or your family, people out there who seemingly have just dodged COVID completely. Joining us to talk about this phenomenon is NPR health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Thanks so much for being here. MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: Thank you for having...
Connecticut Public

The CDC is looking into a stomach bug outbreak at the Grand Canyon

Hundreds of visitors to the Grand Canyon took home more than selfies and prickly pear candy this summer. A record number of norovirus cases hit the park's backcountry. There were so many cases the National Park Service asked for help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Luke Runyon of member station KUNC spoke with some of the unlucky travelers.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

