FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
papercitymag.com
9 New Fort Worth Area Restaurants You Need to Know — A Funky New Back Room, Latin Street Food, Fancy Ice Cream and More
VanLeeuwen Ice Cream is churning into Fort Worth's WestBend neighborhood. And it's not the only new Fort Worth restaurant you need to know. Fall is shaping up to be a feeding frenzy with new Fort Worth restaurants popping up all around the city — and beyond. Including the bustling suburbs of Southlake and Mansfield.
Former Dallas Cowboy Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident
LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is one of two people who died after a climbing accident in California's San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the second person who died on Wednesday. Escobar and Walsh were found on a rock face, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, 31, was a firefighter in Long Beach, California when he died. The Long Beach Fire Department said he was hired on Feb. 5 this year. Escobar was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2013, the No. 47 pick overall. He was a Dallas Cowboy for four years.Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
ntdaily.com
Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs
On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
papercitymag.com
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
keranews.org
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
papercitymag.com
Deep Fried Across Dallas — Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Food and Drinks This Fall
The State Fair of Texas begins this Friday, September 30. Of course, you can get yourself to the fairgrounds to indulge in all the classic offerings and adventurous (to put it mildly) new foods. But for anyone who just wants a taste of the autumn tradition, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own spin on the State Fair of Texas culinary scene.
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
HUDSON, Fla. — Melissa Bartell spent 16 good years in North Texas. But the 17th year was difficult. She and her husband, Chris, lost power during the winter storm of February 2021. The lights and heat would come back on every once in a while, but she said the...
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
It's not just the Dallas Cowboys and area high school football teams winning big in Dallas-Fort Worth in late September, the Texas Lottery has proved to be hot as the fall season begins.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Internet Reacts | Random moaning noises hack Dallas American Airlines flight
DALLAS — Imagine waiting hours in line to get your bags checked in, an additional hour going through TSA, you're finally able to get on the plane only to be greeted with weird sounds of random shrieks and moans from your plane's PA system. Well, this was the scene...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
