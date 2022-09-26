ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboy Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident

LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is one of two people who died after a climbing accident in California's San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the second person who died on Wednesday. Escobar and Walsh were found on a rock face, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, 31, was a firefighter in Long Beach, California when he died. The Long Beach Fire Department said he was hired on Feb. 5 this year. Escobar was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2013, the No. 47 pick overall. He was a Dallas Cowboy for four years.Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children. 
LONG BEACH, CA
daystech.org

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs

On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
FORT WORTH, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Deep Fried Across Dallas — Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Food and Drinks This Fall

The State Fair of Texas begins this Friday, September 30. Of course, you can get yourself to the fairgrounds to indulge in all the classic offerings and adventurous (to put it mildly) new foods. But for anyone who just wants a taste of the autumn tradition, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own spin on the State Fair of Texas culinary scene.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX

