LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is one of two people who died after a climbing accident in California's San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the second person who died on Wednesday. Escobar and Walsh were found on a rock face, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, 31, was a firefighter in Long Beach, California when he died. The Long Beach Fire Department said he was hired on Feb. 5 this year. Escobar was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2013, the No. 47 pick overall. He was a Dallas Cowboy for four years.Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO