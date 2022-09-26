Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
What is the NFL's concussion protocol? Tua Tagovailoa injury puts policy in spotlight
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field in Cincinnati. Here are the NFL concussion protocol's phases for a player to return to action.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick on 'day by day' quote: 'Did I break a record on that?'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' status for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers is still up in the air as of late Friday morning. Head coach Bill Belichick made it clear earlier in the week that the team is simply taking things "day by day." In...
