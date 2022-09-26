ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Eagles' Jalen Hurts 'never leaves' the NovaCare Complex, and it's led to 'impressive' start

PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Black Alternate Helmets Dates Revealed

Eagles Fans all around the Delaware Valley are reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new alternate helmet that they will wear in three games this season. The team announcded during the summer they would wear the new black helmet for one season, and it will be replaced with a Kelly Green helmet in 2023.
Bleacher Report

Eagles Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most active teams on the trade market in recent years. A.J. Brown, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay were acquired through trades to improve holes on the team's roster in that span. Philadelphia has one of the best rosters in the NFL, and...
atozsports.com

Why the NFL has drastically changed its tune on Jalen Hurts

This team is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC, at least that’s how it is looking so far. They are the team to beat for a few reasons. Their defense is stout. They can play with anyone, and they can do it all. There isn’t a team they can’t defend, as far as I’m concerned. Just ask the Commanders offensive line, as they gave up nine sacks to this Eagles’ defense.
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Talks About His Scary Teammate

It’s been said before but there is reason to think that the Philadelphia 76ers could make the NBA Finals this year. But the roster hasn’t been altered too much in the last few months so why are there chances so much better?. Part of it has to do...
James Harden
Daryl Morey
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Doc Rivers
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Damian Lillard
NBC Sports

Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice

Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
