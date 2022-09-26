Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Joel Embiid, Sixers notice a different Matisse Thybulle to begin camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–The Philadelphia 76ers got back to work on Thursday as they continued training camp in Charleston, SC. The Sixers have a ton of expectations for the coming season as they improved their depth and supporting cast around the star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Even with...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Tobias Harris, Sixers discuss working on getting Joel Embiid the ball
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Training camp in the NBA is the time for teams to get their work in before the new season begins. The Philadelphia 76ers figure to be one of the best teams in the league as they have some of the best talent in the NBA and now is the time for making it all work.
Eagles Black Alternate Helmets Dates Revealed
Eagles Fans all around the Delaware Valley are reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new alternate helmet that they will wear in three games this season. The team announcded during the summer they would wear the new black helmet for one season, and it will be replaced with a Kelly Green helmet in 2023.
Bleacher Report
Eagles Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most active teams on the trade market in recent years. A.J. Brown, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay were acquired through trades to improve holes on the team's roster in that span. Philadelphia has one of the best rosters in the NFL, and...
atozsports.com
Why the NFL has drastically changed its tune on Jalen Hurts
This team is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC, at least that’s how it is looking so far. They are the team to beat for a few reasons. Their defense is stout. They can play with anyone, and they can do it all. There isn’t a team they can’t defend, as far as I’m concerned. Just ask the Commanders offensive line, as they gave up nine sacks to this Eagles’ defense.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Talks About His Scary Teammate
It’s been said before but there is reason to think that the Philadelphia 76ers could make the NBA Finals this year. But the roster hasn’t been altered too much in the last few months so why are there chances so much better?. Part of it has to do...
NBC Sports
Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice
Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
