Williston, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV Beautification Board honors local projects

The city of Gainesville’s Beautification Board recognized 11 projects at its annual awards ceremony Tuesday night at the Thomas Center. The Board honored the 2022 recipients and acknowledged the 2020 winners who didn’t have an award night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each project had a summary read...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BMX racers earn Gold Cup Plate honors

Crowds of spectators and competitors filed into the racetrack at High Spring BMX for the much-anticipated USABMX Southeast Region Gold Cup Championships this past weekend. . Food vendors, bike shops, merchandise pop-ups, and close to a hundred team tents packed the facility’s grounds. . The weekend marked High Springs’s first time...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
City
Williston, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
getnews.info

Premier Concrete Contractors in Gainesville FL: Concrete Gainesville Pros

Technology changed the concrete industry exceptionally in recent years. Concrete Gainesville Pros stays on top of industry trends to provide high-quality services for affordable, fair pricing. Concrete Gainesville Pros is a trustworthy concrete services provider in Gainesville, Florida. Their experience and commitment to quality make them one of the best concrete contractors in Gainesville FL.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian

The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst

As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
#Local Life#Localevent#Peanuts#Central Florida#Heritage Park#The Williston Woman#The Mustang Cloggers
WCJB

More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
MARION COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
mycbs4.com

Schools in Marion County remain closed

According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Publix stores closing at 7 p.m. tonight

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Publix stores will close at 7 p.m. tonight, according to the company’s site. Stores currently plan to reopen at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Local Walmart stores closed at noon today, according to social media posts.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages

Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bridlewood advances after High Springs board vote

The High Springs Plan Board approved the Bridlewood planned development 4-1 at its regular meeting on Tuesday, sending the 2,000-unit subdivision to the city commission. The commission is scheduled to take up the item at its Oct. 13 meeting for a first reading. The Bridlewood development has been in the...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

