mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV Beautification Board honors local projects
The city of Gainesville’s Beautification Board recognized 11 projects at its annual awards ceremony Tuesday night at the Thomas Center. The Board honored the 2022 recipients and acknowledged the 2020 winners who didn’t have an award night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each project had a summary read...
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BMX racers earn Gold Cup Plate honors
Crowds of spectators and competitors filed into the racetrack at High Spring BMX for the much-anticipated USABMX Southeast Region Gold Cup Championships this past weekend. . Food vendors, bike shops, merchandise pop-ups, and close to a hundred team tents packed the facility’s grounds. . The weekend marked High Springs’s first time...
getnews.info
Premier Concrete Contractors in Gainesville FL: Concrete Gainesville Pros
Technology changed the concrete industry exceptionally in recent years. Concrete Gainesville Pros stays on top of industry trends to provide high-quality services for affordable, fair pricing. Concrete Gainesville Pros is a trustworthy concrete services provider in Gainesville, Florida. Their experience and commitment to quality make them one of the best concrete contractors in Gainesville FL.
wuft.org
World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian
The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst
As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Putnam County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
mycbs4.com
Schools in Marion County remain closed
According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
alachuachronicle.com
Publix stores closing at 7 p.m. tonight
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Publix stores will close at 7 p.m. tonight, according to the company’s site. Stores currently plan to reopen at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Local Walmart stores closed at noon today, according to social media posts.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages
Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bridlewood advances after High Springs board vote
The High Springs Plan Board approved the Bridlewood planned development 4-1 at its regular meeting on Tuesday, sending the 2,000-unit subdivision to the city commission. The commission is scheduled to take up the item at its Oct. 13 meeting for a first reading. The Bridlewood development has been in the...
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
