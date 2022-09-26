ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade

Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
Person
Geoff Keighley
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Digital Trends

The Nintendo Switch OLED is only $285 at Amazon, with a catch

While the Steam Deck has more outright power than the Nintendo Switch, the lineup of exclusive games from Nintendo on the Switch is hard to beat, making the Switch one of this generation’s most wanted handheld consoles. Unfortunately, it also tends to be quite expensive, especially if you go for the OLED model, but you can get that model a bit cheaper from Amazon for $284 with one caveat: It ships from the U.K. and is a U.K. variant.
techunwrapped.com

PS5: pro footballers buy them by the dozen for decoration, is it serious?

The PS5 has been available for almost two years, and yet it is still just as complicated for players to get their hands on it. Blame it on the shortage of components which limits Sony’s production capacities of course, but also on the scalpers who resell the machine at exorbitant prices and… on professional footballers.
techunwrapped.com

get it at its minimum price

When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY

CD Projekt Red has spent over a year patching Cyberpunk 2077, and recently, patch 1.6 released. Many game breaking bugs have been patched at this point, and especially for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, what seems to have relit the fire under Cyberpunk 2077 is Netlfix and Studio Trigger's recent anime: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
The Verge

PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week

Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more

Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
ComicBook

New Spawn Figure Pre-Orders: Omega Spawn, Sam and Twitch, King Spider and More

McFarlane Toys has another big wave of 7-inch scale Spawn figures coming at you that includes a Omega Spawn Megafig, King Spider, Nightmare Spawn, Plague, and a Sam and Twitch 2-pack. That's a pretty exciting lineup, and a complete breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that shipping is free on orders $39+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout.
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
IGN

Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone - Official Release Trailer

Check out the release trailer for Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone. Build an empire in this new expansion for Paradox Interactive’s World War II grand strategy game, and decide the fate of Italy, Switzerland, and Ethiopia in the latest DLC. Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone...
HappyGamer

With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline

In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
