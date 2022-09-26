Read full article on original website
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
FIFA 23 and the subscription problem with EA Play on Xbox
If you’re trying to play the FIFA 23 10 hour trial on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S but you’re having trouble logging in, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This is a widespread problem that should have a solution. If you want to know how to fix it and how it is affecting you, keep reading and we will tell you about it.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 pre-order: where to buy it at the best price?
The reboot of the famous Activision game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, is eagerly awaited by fans of the saga. After a beta that broke attendance records, the game will be released on October 28 on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series. In this article, we tell you where to pre-order it at the best price.
get it at its minimum price
When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
Did you know? You don’t need a console to play with your Smart TV
Video games, despite not being a continuous medium like film and music, do take several elements from them. All three have a consolidated industry in the form of publishers, record labels or production companies. All three have undergone a similar evolution thanks to the CD first, then to the DVD and later with digital distribution in terms of the ditto of content. However, video games have not yet crossed the last line: streaming.
Twitch only works on Chrome, Edge and Firefox, why?
It seems that Amazon is going blind with its streaming platform in recent times. RingCraft, the event sponsored by Twitch, has been a huge disaster and the idea of cutting income for streamers has sat like a kick in the real earrings. Now twitch only is accessible in Chrome, Edge and Firefox browsers.
Are you looking for a laptop with the latest generation processor? Save 300 euros on this model
When buying a new computer, be it a laptop or desktop, we must take into account what we are going to use it for and how long we want it to be useful to us. If we buy a computer with the latest processor on the market, we make sure extend the life of use for many more years than if we opt for cheaper models that have been on the market for a long time. But, if we take advantage of an offer, like the one we show you in this article, we will be able to buy a laptop with the most modern processor at the price of old equipment.
Kindle Scribe: writing comes to Kindle
It seems unbelievable, but It will soon be 15 years since November 19, 2007, date on which Amazon launched its first Kindle. Since then we have experienced the evolution of the device, as well as the growth of the family, the launch of its own ebook store, its subscription services… the story began with a single device, and now there are four, which are over. to add Kindle Scribe, the first that in addition to reading, allows us to write.
Meet the best teams of the year
This year in the RedesZone 2022 awards we have different very important categories, the two most important categories for domestic environments are the best WiFi Mesh system and the best Wi-Fi router of the year. Next, we have other very important awards such as the best Wi-Fi Mesh ecosystem, the best professional AP with Wi-Fi 6 and also the best managed switch on the market, specifically aimed at SMEs.
3 Tips for Buying VR Gun Stocks
Virtual reality is poised to become a $16 billion industry by 2023. The technology is quickly gaining popularity, with many people investing in VR-related tools like gun stocks. Now that you’ve also decided to buy virtual reality gun stocks, how should you go about it? There’s so much information out...
GeForce RTX 40 and game development, a winning duo
NVIDIA recently introduced the GeForce RTX 40, a new generation of high-performance graphics cards for the mainstream consumer market that are designed to power next-gen games, but also have great potential. in the hands of artists, developers, publishers and content creators thanks to the value offered by the Ada Lovelace architecture and the integration with professional applications and tools that NVIDIA Studio drivers achieve.
The Lord of the Rings, a Fallout… all the free October games on Amazon Prime
There are several game stores for PC and platforms that in recent times are offering us a series of free titles from time to time. In case you are subscribed to Amazon-Prime, to say that the electronic commerce giant also joined this modality. And it is that sometimes we find really interesting titles and at no cost, like now.
these websites give you everything that Google does not offer you
We use this program to move around the internet and visit all those websites and platforms that interest us or that we need. But as soon as we start the browser, the first thing we find is the home page we have set. From there we can access the rest of the online universe that is made available to us. For reasons of convenience or simply out of habit, on many occasions we find that the Google search engine is configured as the home page.
Microsoft removes SwiftKey keyboard from iOS
I still remember the feeling I got when I first tried the SwiftKey keyboard over 10 years ago. It was, of course, on an Android smartphone (I think I remember an HTC, but I’m not so sure about that), and seeing how to slide your finger across the screen, without lifting it, on the keys that represented the letters you wanted to use, It meant that what I wanted was automatically typed… in short, it was an incredible feeling, and one of the reasons why, being already an iPhone user, I considered the possibility (which I finally ruled out) of making the leap to Android.
Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak
When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
5 devices for less than 30 euros with which to start automating your home
The home automation aims to make our lives easier. Simplify those monotonous tasks that we repeat day after day. Making your home smart has never been so cheap. However, it is a bit difficult to immerse yourself in this world without being very clear about what to buy. In this article we will tell you five commodities with which you can start a smart home for less than 30 euros per device. Go for it.
Games that do not exist for Nintendo Switch and that we would like to see one day
The Nintendo Switch catalog is precisely its strong point. The Big N console has come to move titles that seemed almost impossible, as is the case with The Witcher 3 or even Crysis Remastered. However, since we are real greedy people, and we only want to play lying on the couch, here are 5 games (6 more like) that we do not have on Switch, but that we would like to see come to portable at some point.
ASRock Mars ADL is a compact computer with Intel processor
The ASRock Mars ADL It is a compact computer (mini-PC) with an Intel processor that measures approximately 19.3 x 15 x 2.54 centimeters approximately and that aims to offer power and versatility at the same time, although it is not a computer made to play unless they run on he titles old and/or undemanding.
4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room
Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
Web5: the web, even more decentralized
When it seems that what is known as Web3 is still in its infancy, a few months ago we began to hear about Web5. Nothing less than in the mouth of Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitterwhich earlier this year 2022 announced that, from a subsidiary of its company Block (formerly Square), he was going to dedicate himself to the development of Web5. And he did so after openly criticizing Web3, which he accuses of also being very centralized, like Web2, and very hostile towards the general objectives that it sought to achieve at the beginning of its development.
