Behind Viral Videos

Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
techunwrapped.com

Personalized advertising: what happens when you accept cookies

The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.
techunwrapped.com

These two extensions will change the way you use YouTube: without interruptions and giving your opinion

YouTube has become a platform for everything, where we can find everything from all kinds of entertainment to current information, through tutorials, music videos of any genre, product analysis, video game gameplay, educational videos for the little ones, videos of animals among many others. However, on certain occasions, using YouTube is an ordeal due to the large number of interruptions in the form of ads that show all videos.
techunwrapped.com

these websites give you everything that Google does not offer you

We use this program to move around the internet and visit all those websites and platforms that interest us or that we need. But as soon as we start the browser, the first thing we find is the home page we have set. From there we can access the rest of the online universe that is made available to us. For reasons of convenience or simply out of habit, on many occasions we find that the Google search engine is configured as the home page.
Consumer Reports.org

I Said No to Online Cookies. Websites Tracked Me Anyway.

A while back I got a tip from Boltive, a tech company that helps businesses audit their privacy and security practices. You know those pop-ups you see all over the internet, asking permission to track you with cookies? The ones that make you deal with confusing little menus if you want to say “no”? A lot of the time, Boltive said, the controls don’t work.
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
techunwrapped.com

In 2023 you will be able to know if your personal data appears on Google

Google will say if personal data comes out in searches. Surely you have ever had the curiosity to put your name and surnames into Google to see what comes up. It is possible that you have seen pages that you did not even know had your data. Perhaps you participated in a public call, in something related to the university or simply because you put your data on a page. All that can appear in search engines and anyone could see it.
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
pymnts

Report: Facebook Testing ‘Subscriber Only’ Posts

Facebook is apparently testing a new option that would let users limit access to their posts to subscribers only for a set period after publishing. As Social Media Today reported Wednesday (Sept. 28), some users can access an ‘Early Access for Subscribers’ option in their post settings, which lets them restrict access to that post for a chosen period of time: 24 hours, 48 hours, or a week.
techunwrapped.com

Twitch wants to ban certain browsers for its users

Twitch posted a very unclear message on Twitter. The latter was so poorly worded that it cast doubt among viewers of the video game streaming platform. Twitch announced on Twitter that the video game streaming platform would only be accessible on Firefox, Edge and Chrome. Without further details, Twitch promised to publish a help article shortly. The news is in any case very bad for Twitch lovers who use alternative browsers.
techunwrapped.com

Putting a WiFi repeater is not always good, in these cases it is worse

We always want to have a good Internet speed and for this we sometimes use some devices, such as a repeater. However, we do not always achieve our goal. In fact, sometimes it works worse Internet through a Wi-Fi repeater than without him. Why is this happening? In this article we are going to talk about it and give some tips so that your Internet connection works as well as possible.
