Read full article on original website
Related
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
techunwrapped.com
Personalized advertising: what happens when you accept cookies
The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
These two extensions will change the way you use YouTube: without interruptions and giving your opinion
YouTube has become a platform for everything, where we can find everything from all kinds of entertainment to current information, through tutorials, music videos of any genre, product analysis, video game gameplay, educational videos for the little ones, videos of animals among many others. However, on certain occasions, using YouTube is an ordeal due to the large number of interruptions in the form of ads that show all videos.
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Stay equipped for quality time at home or fun on the go with these Amazon deals on Samsung earbuds, Apple laptops, Calphalon cookware and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
these websites give you everything that Google does not offer you
We use this program to move around the internet and visit all those websites and platforms that interest us or that we need. But as soon as we start the browser, the first thing we find is the home page we have set. From there we can access the rest of the online universe that is made available to us. For reasons of convenience or simply out of habit, on many occasions we find that the Google search engine is configured as the home page.
Google launches 'Results about you' to remove personal information from search results
Google has launched its "Results about you" feature for U.S. users on Search. This new tool will allow users to request the removal of any personal information about themselves if they have appeared in a search result.
Consumer Reports.org
I Said No to Online Cookies. Websites Tracked Me Anyway.
A while back I got a tip from Boltive, a tech company that helps businesses audit their privacy and security practices. You know those pop-ups you see all over the internet, asking permission to track you with cookies? The ones that make you deal with confusing little menus if you want to say “no”? A lot of the time, Boltive said, the controls don’t work.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content
While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
techunwrapped.com
In 2023 you will be able to know if your personal data appears on Google
Google will say if personal data comes out in searches. Surely you have ever had the curiosity to put your name and surnames into Google to see what comes up. It is possible that you have seen pages that you did not even know had your data. Perhaps you participated in a public call, in something related to the university or simply because you put your data on a page. All that can appear in search engines and anyone could see it.
Open-Source ‘Consent-O-Matic’ Tool Lets Anyone Automatically Stop Websites From Tracking Them
Nobody really likes being tracked around the web, but rejecting cookies in a pop-up window every time you're presented with the option can be exhausting. Now, there's a tool that will do it for you automatically, and it's called Consent-O-Matic. Despite it being four years since Europe's GDPR data protection...
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Report: Facebook Testing ‘Subscriber Only’ Posts
Facebook is apparently testing a new option that would let users limit access to their posts to subscribers only for a set period after publishing. As Social Media Today reported Wednesday (Sept. 28), some users can access an ‘Early Access for Subscribers’ option in their post settings, which lets them restrict access to that post for a chosen period of time: 24 hours, 48 hours, or a week.
techunwrapped.com
Twitch wants to ban certain browsers for its users
Twitch posted a very unclear message on Twitter. The latter was so poorly worded that it cast doubt among viewers of the video game streaming platform. Twitch announced on Twitter that the video game streaming platform would only be accessible on Firefox, Edge and Chrome. Without further details, Twitch promised to publish a help article shortly. The news is in any case very bad for Twitch lovers who use alternative browsers.
Business Owners, Rejoice: Your Facebook and Instagram Accounts Will All Be in One Place
You can now toggle between your personal and business accounts.
AdWeek
Selling or Renting Real Estate, Selling Vehicles Via Facebook to Change Jan. 30
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Meta began sending out notices via email to Facebook users about changes to the process for selling or...
techunwrapped.com
Putting a WiFi repeater is not always good, in these cases it is worse
We always want to have a good Internet speed and for this we sometimes use some devices, such as a repeater. However, we do not always achieve our goal. In fact, sometimes it works worse Internet through a Wi-Fi repeater than without him. Why is this happening? In this article we are going to talk about it and give some tips so that your Internet connection works as well as possible.
Comments / 2