techunwrapped.com

This simulator will help you decide whether or not to install solar panels at home

Putting solar panels in homes has become a necessity. Due to the high price of electricity, putting solar panels can mean reducing the electricity rate by up to 60%, although everything will depend on your consumption habits. While before it took about 10 years to amortize the cost of installing the panels in our homes, with the increase in the price of electricity, this amortization period is becoming much shorter. Today in RedesZone we are going to show you the main simulator that exists so that you can decide if it will be worth putting solar panels or not.
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

Tesla and another “unsatisfied” customer

Tesla’s proposal is, for many people, most tempting. A 100% electric vehicle, with a fairly decent range, a lot of integrated technology that gives rise to multiple automatic systems and an attractive design (although, of course, this depends on taste). In addition, it would be unfair to deny that it was not the forerunner, but the great catalyst for the industry to get its act together in both electrification and autonomous systems. Thus, I do not deny that, for quite some time, I felt quite fascinated (not tempted, because budgetarily it escapes me) by Tesla vehicles.
