Technology

techunwrapped.com

The Lord of the Rings, a Fallout… all the free October games on Amazon Prime

There are several game stores for PC and platforms that in recent times are offering us a series of free titles from time to time. In case you are subscribed to Amazon-Prime, to say that the electronic commerce giant also joined this modality. And it is that sometimes we find really interesting titles and at no cost, like now.
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

Kindle Scribe: writing comes to Kindle

It seems unbelievable, but It will soon be 15 years since November 19, 2007, date on which Amazon launched its first Kindle. Since then we have experienced the evolution of the device, as well as the growth of the family, the launch of its own ebook store, its subscription services… the story began with a single device, and now there are four, which are over. to add Kindle Scribe, the first that in addition to reading, allows us to write.
ELECTRONICS
Iowa City Press-Citizen

'Beyond the Scoreboard' now available on your favorite podcasting platforms

The Iowa City Press-Citizen's new "Beyond the Scoreboard" podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more podcasting platforms. Launched earlier this fall, "Beyond the Scoreboard" celebrates area athletes, coaches and teams. Each week, high school sports reporter Raven Moore will bring listeners a new episode full of deep-dive interviews, special shoutouts and more to highlight what makes high school sports in Iowa City so special. ...
IOWA CITY, IA
techunwrapped.com

Did you know? You don’t need a console to play with your Smart TV

Video games, despite not being a continuous medium like film and music, do take several elements from them. All three have a consolidated industry in the form of publishers, record labels or production companies. All three have undergone a similar evolution thanks to the CD first, then to the DVD and later with digital distribution in terms of the ditto of content. However, video games have not yet crossed the last line: streaming.
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

get it at its minimum price

When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

This smart speaker with Alexa will also improve your home Wi-Fi

Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can have different options. For example, we can install a Wi-Fi repeater, Mesh system or PLC devices. But in this article we are going to talk about a new device that allows home automation to be combined with the improvement of Wi-Fi networks. Let’s show the new Amazon EchoDot and how you can make wireless network coverage better.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

5 devices for less than 30 euros with which to start automating your home

The home automation aims to make our lives easier. Simplify those monotonous tasks that we repeat day after day. Making your home smart has never been so cheap. However, it is a bit difficult to immerse yourself in this world without being very clear about what to buy. In this article we will tell you five commodities with which you can start a smart home for less than 30 euros per device. Go for it.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

Don’t miss this Corsair K60 Pro T keyboard at a huge discount

Looking for a mechanical keyboard but on a tight budget? Well keep reading that this interests you. PcComponentes has opened a “flash offer” that will allow you to get the Corsair K60 Pro T at the lowest price in its history. It is a high-quality mechanical keyboard with Cherry Viola switches and red backlighting, whose normal price is 99.99 euros.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

Pixel 7: Amazon confirms the price in dollars and reveals the release date

The Pixel 7 is likely to cost $599, as previous leaks have suggested. This is revealed by Youtuber Brandon Lee, who tracked down the smartphone on Amazon. It remains to be seen whether this means that the smartphone will be at the same price as its predecessor, or whether the conversion into euros will be disadvantageous to it.
CELL PHONES
techunwrapped.com

How to connect the PS2 via HDMI: methods and adapters

In order for you to be able to use your PlayStation 2 on a modern television, it is necessary to convert the analog video signal to a digital image before it reaches the television. There are several ways to do it, but the simplest thing you will find is a adapter type ‘PS2 2 HDMI’.
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

How to know what model of laptop you have in seconds

Even if two laptops look physically the same, they may have a different identifier. The model in a laptop depends on the components, type of screen, resolution and connectivity. All these aspects can affect the final denomination of the laptop by the manufacturers. Why is it necessary to know the...
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

Amazon unveils an e-reader with stylus, we know what the Galaxy S23 will look like, this is the recap

Amazon is launching an e-reader delivered with a stylus intended for taking notes, the Galaxy S23 are revealed in images, a Mini in the colors of Lidl, that’s the recap. The day of September 28, 2022 will have been particularly rich in announcements. If Intel has lifted the veil on its 13th generation Raptor Lake processors, Amazon has not been idle either and presented us with a whole series of new devices, such as the 5th generation of Echo speakers, the 3rd generation of Fire TV Cube , the new Alexa Pro voice remote control and… A Kindle reader supplied with a stylus! For its part, Lidl took the opportunity to unveil a car in the brand’s colors, while the first images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ have just been released on the Web. Come on, let’s go, on the way to the recap of the day before.
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room

Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

5 websites that you do not know to buy much cheaper original games

The video games on pc They are living a new golden age. After the failures of the new generations of consoles, more and more companies are betting on launching (also) their games on PC. Even Sony, which has always had its exclusives in a totally closed ecosystem, is now launching its PC games. Although it is true that a PC is more expensive than a console, especially to play properly, when it comes to buying games we have much more margin.
VIDEO GAMES

