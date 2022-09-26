Amazon is launching an e-reader delivered with a stylus intended for taking notes, the Galaxy S23 are revealed in images, a Mini in the colors of Lidl, that’s the recap. The day of September 28, 2022 will have been particularly rich in announcements. If Intel has lifted the veil on its 13th generation Raptor Lake processors, Amazon has not been idle either and presented us with a whole series of new devices, such as the 5th generation of Echo speakers, the 3rd generation of Fire TV Cube , the new Alexa Pro voice remote control and… A Kindle reader supplied with a stylus! For its part, Lidl took the opportunity to unveil a car in the brand’s colors, while the first images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ have just been released on the Web. Come on, let’s go, on the way to the recap of the day before.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO