Cousins now charged in deadly Kansas City shooting
Nathaniel Carter and Davon Canady, of Kansas City, are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left 23-year-old John Greer dead.
Teenager recovering from stabbing in the Northland
Kansas City police investigate after finding a teenager in a Northland park Friday evening. The teen was stabbed and suffered critical injures.
Police officer, witnesses rescue child from Independence pond
Independence police responded to a pond and helped rescue a 10-year-old boy from the water at the former Rockwood Country Club.
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
KAKE TV
Topeka police officer injured in shootout with murder suspect, KBI says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a murder suspect Thursday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Topeka officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kelly Avenue. They arrived to find one person dead and another injured. The second person was taken to a local hospital and they are in stable condition as of the writing of this story.
KCTV 5
Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs mom sues Facebook, Instagram, Meta for claims of 'addictive' platforms
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs mother has filed a federal lawsuit claiming Instagram and Facebook have "exploited children around the world to drive profits," citing "addictive" use of social media by minors. The 98-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Missouri's Western District joins at least 28...
Police identify homicide victim in triple shooting that also injured child
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified the victims and suspects in a deadly triple shooting that left a child critically injured Monday afternoon.
plattecountylandmark.com
Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom
An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
Man found dead under Independence bridge; police investigating
Independence police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead under a railroad bridge near Truman Road and Franklin Drive.
State official reports police shooting downtown
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Ex-KHP lieutenant speaks out about secret audio recordings and his firing
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Over the last two years, KMBC Investigates has documented 10 lawsuits filed against the Kansas Highway Patrol and its leader Col. Herman Jones. A former KHP lieutenant tells KMBC his job was threatened if he didn't change a review of one of his troopers. Lt....
Kansas man with a history of violent crime arrested again
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah E. Crouch of Atchison on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Earlier this month, police arrested him on a requested charge of domestic...
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
KC family searching for missing teen ask for false serial killer rumors to stop
Rumors on social media are causing more pain for a Kansas City family who is desperately searching for a missing teen.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman
A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
