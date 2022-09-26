ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Topeka police officer injured in shootout with murder suspect, KBI says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a murder suspect Thursday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Topeka officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kelly Avenue. They arrived to find one person dead and another injured. The second person was taken to a local hospital and they are in stable condition as of the writing of this story.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom

An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
PARKVILLE, MO
KSNT News

State official reports police shooting downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
KANSAS CITY, MO

