Read full article on original website
Related
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
BBC
Canada to end Covid vaccine travel requirements,make ArriveCan app optional
Canada has said it is dropping all remaining Covid border restrictions, including vaccine requirements for travellers. As of 1 October, travellers will also no longer need to provide proof of Covid vaccination, to undergo any testing or to isolate and quarantine. The mask mandate on planes and trains will also...
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
Hyundai Heavy Industries Goes All-In for Big Data With Palantir
Hyundai Heavy Industries' holding company KSOE has decided to go all the way with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform-of-platforms, Palantir Foundry. Palantir's commercial product is designed to take all data from company sources, all analytical / AI modeling from company analysts, all input from company end-users, and integrate it into one platform for business decisionmaking.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Visibility Platform Provides Automation, Collaboration, Transparency in One
Project44 launched Movement by project44, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work by combining the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform. "People, organizations and...
techunwrapped.com
Casino Turnkey Terms: What are These, and How Do They Work?
There is probably no person in the world who would refuse to own a personal project. But the lack of experience most often becomes an obstacle on the way to the start of an efficient business. The launch of a gambling project also requires much informational background and thorough market...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quartz
Can agritech make more money for farmers and businesses?
Food security challenges in Africa have mounted in the past year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in sky-high prices of key commodities including wheat and oil. Around 85% of Africa’s wheat supplies come from overseas, with 32% coming from Russia (pdf) and 12% from Ukraine. Since food accounts for around 40% of consumer spending on the continent, the combination of inflation and the lingering economic impact of the pandemic are eroding Africans’ purchasing power.
Westinghouse Establishes Cooperation with Dozens of Polish Suppliers for the Construction of the First Polish Nuclear Power Plant
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. The MoUs, signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzeziński, allow for cooperation on the potential construction of AP1000 ® reactors in the first Polish nuclear power plant and other potential AP1000 plant projects in Central Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005223/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. (Photo: Business Wire)
techunwrapped.com
Is a four-day working day possible in Spain?
Work models are constantly evolving. In addition to flexibility and teleworking, new challenges are arising. One of the most interesting is the possibility of work four days a weeksomething that represents a challenge for the future. And, it is precisely in this framework where we find the new proposal of...
New California law will require job postings to include salary ranges
Senate Bill 1162, which applies to companies with 15 or more employees in California, was intended to help narrow gender and racial inequities in pay.
technode.global
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
assetservicingtimes.com
Russell Investments sticks with ACA for regulatory compliance
Russell Investments sticks with ACA for regulatory compliance. Russell Investments has selected ACA’s Regulatory Reporting Monitoring & Assurance (ARRMA) service to help manage its transaction reporting arrangements. The service, which combines technology and consulting, will help Russell Investments identify and resolve transaction reporting issues. ACA has provided MiFIR assurance...
techunwrapped.com
3 Tips for Buying VR Gun Stocks
Virtual reality is poised to become a $16 billion industry by 2023. The technology is quickly gaining popularity, with many people investing in VR-related tools like gun stocks. Now that you’ve also decided to buy virtual reality gun stocks, how should you go about it? There’s so much information out...
theindustry.fashion
Made Smarter boosted by £6.1m Government funding to accelerate manufacturers’ digitalisation
The trailblazing Made Smarter programme that has backed small and medium-sized (SME) manufacturers to adopt new digital technology and skills to create growth and jobs, has secured a further £6.1m in Government funding. Made Smarter has already helped 2,500 businesses use tech and skill to grow gross value added...
Putin's Mouthpiece Alleges US Intelligence Controls Area Where Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks Occurred
The Russian foreign ministry alleged the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures that caused gas leaks over the Baltic Sea have occurred in an area that is “fully under control” of the U.S. intelligence agencies. What Happened: Four gas leaks on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines were discovered this week,...
getnews.info
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.48 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
“Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market”. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2028. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
Can You Retire While on SNAP? Here’s What To Know
About five million of the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP are adults ages 60 and up. Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the largest anti-hunger...
10 Best Small-Business Ideas With Low Overhead Costs
Starting a business can be a multimillionaire-dollar proposition that requires rounds of a massive fundraising and the issuance of stock to investors. But there are plenty of types of small businesses...
Comments / 0