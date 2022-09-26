Read full article on original website
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
EasyJet switches ‘green’ aviation focus from electric planes to hydrogen fuel
Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has switched its future focus from electric aviation to hydrogen fuel.Chief executive Johan Lundgren has launched what he says is the carrier’s “most ambitious airline net-zero roadmap to date”.Along with the engine-maker Rolls Royce, easyJet is making final preparations for its first hydrogen engine ground tests.The aim is to have an “easyJet-sized aircraft” – carrying around 200 passengers – by 2035.Previously easyJet had championed electric aviation, working with a US firm, Wright Electric, to promote battery-powered flight on short routes by 2030.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “We continue to also work with Wright Electric as...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Woonsocket Call
FulcrumAir Announces That It Can Operate Its Robots on Energized Distribution Lines
FulcrumAir is pleased to announce that it can install Bird Flight Diverters on energized distribution lines. This is done utilizing its industry leading E2500HP™ drone slinging our Mini LineFly™. This is the culmination of extensive testing with one of our leading customers, ATCO, in testing yards and on energized lines within their extensive network with input from ATCO’s wildlife specialists, engineers and work methods subject matter experts.
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils Plan To Launch 10 Electric Motorcycles by 2025
Honda has an ambitious aim to further electric motorcycles over the course of the next few years. The company has announced its intent to roll out 10 or more commuter and FUN electric motorcycle models across the world by 2025 alone. The news comes as part of Honda’s overarching goal...
techunwrapped.com
Is a four-day working day possible in Spain?
Work models are constantly evolving. In addition to flexibility and teleworking, new challenges are arising. One of the most interesting is the possibility of work four days a weeksomething that represents a challenge for the future. And, it is precisely in this framework where we find the new proposal of...
techunwrapped.com
Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, virtual reality glasses for the corporate universe
Lenovo has announced the availability of ThinkReality VRX glassesa model designed for business uses and with six degrees of freedom (6DoF). It is characterized by offering a comfortable fit and a slim profile. In addition, it has pancake-type lenses and the ability to go full color and high resolution for mixed reality applications.
Fortune
Amazon wants more WFH and less offices
Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging some of its call center employees to work from home.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Italy
Around the world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every industry. It is helpful to know how different startups are using AI to address problems in the real world. This article covers startups founded in Italy to watch out for that are transforming the artificial intelligence sector in various ways. Their data-backed...
teslarati.com
Previous Tesla executive joins Alpha Motors advisory group
A previous Tesla executive, Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen, is joining Alpha Motors Corporation’s advisory group, along with an assorted group of other business leaders. Tesla has become notorious for having previous leaders move to new startups, particularly within the world of electric mobility. In this case, previous Tesla executive Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen will join another ex-Tesla head, Jochen Rudat, in the Alpha Motors advisory group.
techunwrapped.com
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
techunwrapped.com
get it at its minimum price
When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
The Nature Conservancy Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- A heavenly bolt of lightning over a volcano in Indonesia, an otherworldly glowing mushroom in Australia, a pair of lions strolling side-by-side in the Kenyan savannah: Today, The Nature Conservancy unveiled the winners of its 2022 Photo Contest, with some entries serving as a stark reminder of the critical importance of conservation efforts that help all living things thrive together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005112/en/ GRAND PRIZE // Li Ping – China // Branching Out: On either side of a highway, gullies formed by rainwater erosion span out like a tree in Tibet, an autonomous region in southwest China. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Tracing uncertainty: Google harnesses quantum mechanics at California lab
Outside, balmy September sunshine warms an idyllic coast, as California basks in yet another perfect day. Inside, it's minus 460 Fahrenheit (-273 Celsius) in some spots, pockets of cold that bristle with the impossible physics of quantum mechanics—a science in which things can simultaneously exist, not exist and also be something in between.
techunwrapped.com
Non-tech employees have to do more and more IT tasks
The employees who do not have a technological baseand who do not hold technology-related positions, have to perform more IT tasks every day due to the increased commitment of companies to decentralize their IT operations. This is how it is collected in the study IT at Work: 2022 and Beyondmade by ManageEngine.
consumergoods.com
L'Oréal Invests in Beauty Tech of the Future With New Research and Innovation Center
L’Oreal is doubling down on building out tech that could transform the future of beauty. As part of this strategy, it is investing $140 million in a research and innovation center in Clark, New Jersey that will be fully operational by 2024. The new center will focus on innovations...
Hotels Magazine
Open innovation is the future
Innovation technology has been one of the most popular topics discussed in business circles in recent years. While most corporations want to innovate in one way or another, the results of such innovations and their overall impact on the bottom line could become overshadowed if in-depth research is not conducted.
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML & Mobility + Transportation
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re going to break it down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today it’s hardware, robotics and mobility. Hungry for more? You can find them all listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML...
PV Tech
Solis showcases range of solutions at RE+ 2022
Solis has taken part in the RE+ exhibition in Anaheim, showcasing its portfolio of intelligent photovoltaic solutions for the US market. Installed solar PV capacity in the US is forecast to reach 20GW this year, the market stimulated by the government’s recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. Solis already has...
