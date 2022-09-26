Read full article on original website
Related
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
Business Insider
How to find elevation on Google Maps on your computer or mobile device
You can find your elevation on Google Maps by turning on the "Terrain" function. By default, Google Maps only shows elevation in mountainous areas — it doesn't report elevation everywhere. For more detailed elevation information, consider using Google Earth Pro. Google Maps has revolutionized how people get from point...
Business Insider
How to turn off CarPlay on your iPhone in 2 quick ways
You can turn off Apple CarPlay on your iPhone by forgetting a synced vehicle in the Settings app. To disable CarPlay completely, you can turn it off in the Content & Privacy Restrictions settings. To use CarPlay again, simply re-connect the vehicle and ensure the feature is enabled. Apple CarPlay...
CNET
New iPhone? Ditch Siri and Add Alexa on Your Home Screen Instead
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to go. Whether you've just purchased a new iPhone 14 or are still hanging onto another model, it's a great time to swap Siri for Alexa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car
Google is updating its Play Store to make it easier to discover and download apps across the full range of Android devices — whether that’s Wear OS watches, Android TVs, Android tablets, or vehicles fitted with Android Auto. There are three updates in total: a new device-specific search filter, new sections in the Android app focused on devices that aren’t phones, and new options to remotely install apps from your phone.
Android Authority
These 10 apps are draining your battery more than any others
Is your phone dying too soon? Your apps could be partially to blame. Smartphones have become the lifeline of our professional and personal lives, and we usually use them for emergencies, too. We understand how frustrating it can be to have smartphones dying in the middle of the day, when you most need them. But did you know some apps are specifically known for being huge battery hogs? Some of them are very common ones, too! In this post, we will go over the top battery-draining apps and how to tackle them to improve battery life. Obviously there are other things besides app that can cause battery drain, so be sure to check out our guide exploring why a smartphone battery might be draining faster than normal.
How to update an Android app
App updates are an integral part of any operating system. They bring new features and fix stability and security issues. When you turn on automatic updates in the Play Store, you don't need to worry about keeping apps up-to-date. However, if you want to update an app where an update isn't available on the Play Store, you can update manually.
Ars Technica
iOS 16 review: Customization unlocked
For the past couple of years, Apple’s annual iOS updates have laser focused on one feature for an overhaul while making smaller tweaks to everything else. Last year, Focus was the, well, focus. The year before that, it was the home screen. This time it’s the lock screen. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google Maps shows us why its new immersive views are better
Google Maps is getting a ton of brand new updates including immersive mode, live view, and a vibe check.
Phone Arena
Popular QWERTY app SwiftKey losing iOS support next month
In 2016, Microsoft bought virtual QWERTY keyboard app SwiftKey for $250 million. That's a quarter of a billion dollars, folks. But it appears that SwiftKey for iOS is about to shut down. According to an official statement from SwiftKey published by ZDNet, on October 5th support for the app will come to an end on iOS (but not on Android).
techunwrapped.com
How to know what model of laptop you have in seconds
Even if two laptops look physically the same, they may have a different identifier. The model in a laptop depends on the components, type of screen, resolution and connectivity. All these aspects can affect the final denomination of the laptop by the manufacturers. Why is it necessary to know the...
ZDNet
The next time you go out, Google Maps will give you the "neighborhood vibe"
Every day, millions of people tap into Google Maps, not just to find a location but to also give their feedback about that place. People post pictures of a place, leave reviews, answer other users' questions and collectively help others better understand a location. Now, Google is planning on taking all of that user-generated feedback to give you a sense of a "neighborhood vibe."
TechCrunch
Google turns to machine learning to advance translation of text out in the real world
“Often it’s that combination of the word plus the context — like the background image — that really brings meaning to what you’re seeing,” explained Cathy Edwards, VP and GM of Google Search, in a briefing ahead of today’s announcement. “You don’t want to translate a text to cover up that important context that can come through in the images,” she said.
The Verge
Google’s impressive multisearch tool will be available in a lot more languages
Google’s impressive multisearch tool, which lets you search using both an image and some text, will be expanding to more than 70 global languages in the next few months, the company announced at its Search On event on Wednesday. Multisearch uses Google Lens to make it easier to search...
techunwrapped.com
That’s right Matter, the future of the smart home is here
Actually we have different technologies to connect the different IoT devices and home automation to the Internet, some devices directly incorporate Wi-Fi connectivity at 2.4GHz, which connect directly to our WiFi router to start working. Other devices use ZigBeea wireless technology that allows us a great coverage, but that needs a “bridge” or “bridge” to connect to the Internet, something similar happens with Z wave, another technology widely used by home automation devices. In order to “unify” all devices in the same protocol, a group of manufacturers have launched matter, the protocol that we will use in the future smart home. Today at RedesZone we are going to explain what it consists of and which devices already have this protocol working.
techunwrapped.com
Did you know? You don’t need a console to play with your Smart TV
Video games, despite not being a continuous medium like film and music, do take several elements from them. All three have a consolidated industry in the form of publishers, record labels or production companies. All three have undergone a similar evolution thanks to the CD first, then to the DVD and later with digital distribution in terms of the ditto of content. However, video games have not yet crossed the last line: streaming.
Gear Patrol
Garmin Announces a Brand-New Satellite Communication Device and App
In anticipation of backcountry season (which unofficially starts in December and can extend all the way to July, in some regions), Garmin is releasing the new communication-focused Inreach Messenger and Garmin Messenger companion app. Although part of the pleasure of escaping to the backcountry, or overlanding in the desert, or...
techunwrapped.com
The new betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 come with a surprise
As usual on Tuesdays, the Cupertino company yesterday released new betas of its operating systems, specifically iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1. Well, those from Cupertino have done something never seen before and have introduced a new function within iPadOS 16.1 that will make all users fall in love. Keep reading that we tell you everything.
techunwrapped.com
3 Tips for Buying VR Gun Stocks
Virtual reality is poised to become a $16 billion industry by 2023. The technology is quickly gaining popularity, with many people investing in VR-related tools like gun stocks. Now that you’ve also decided to buy virtual reality gun stocks, how should you go about it? There’s so much information out...
Comments / 0