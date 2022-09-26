Read full article on original website
Top Iranian cleric urges government to listen to protesters’ demands
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A hard-line Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday slammed female protesters who have taken off mandatory headscarves as prostitutes, doubling down on the government stance amid the dramatic demonstrations following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police. The harsh...
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds news briefing
Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing Wednesday following the firing of two North Korean short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. The move comes a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit South Korea. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m....
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price says ‘our position has not changed’ on Snowden
The State Department says the United States position “has not changed” regarding former American intelligence contractor Edward Snowden. Watch Prices’ remarks in the player above. “Mr. Snowden should return to the United States where he should face justice as any other American citizen would,” Department spokesman Ned...
Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship by Putin
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed Monday by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign citizens listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — BRUSSELS — The European Union’s 27 member states say they “firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation” of Ukraine’s territory. In a joint statement issued Friday shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin started the process of annexing four occupied Ukrainian regions, EU leaders said Moscow is undermining the “rules-based international order” and has violated Ukraine’s fundamental right to independence. They added that they will never recognize the illegal referendums that Russia organized “as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.” KEY DEVELOPMENTS:
WATCH: Blinken gives remarks on Pakistan flood recovery with Foreign Affairs Minister Bhutto Zardari
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Pakistani counterpart at the State Department on Monday. Watch their remarks in the player above. Blinken and Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari focused on a variety of issues including the marking of 75 years of the countries relations, security and the devastating floods in Pakistan.
Gunman kills 13 in central Russian school, 23 wounded, officials say
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 13 people and wounding 23 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said. The shooting took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.
98,000 Russians fled to Kazakhstan amid Putin’s mobilization announcement
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries.
Top Pakistan diplomat recommends cooperation with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
North Korea fires missiles after VP Kamala Harris leaves South Korea
PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she traveled to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas and emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks on Russian referendums in Ukraine territories
A day before the voting ends on the Russian referendums in four Ukrainian territories, the White House underscored it is prepared to impose “swift and severe” economic costs on Russia if they annex the regions. Watch the briefing in the player above. The referendums, denounced by Kyiv and...
Pro-Moscow officials say 4 occupied area of Ukraine have voted to join Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday to annex more of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow officials said all...
Finland bans entry to Russian tourists starting at midnight
HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland announced it would ban Russian citizens with tourist visas from entering the country starting Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. With the...
Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West as NATO talks heat up
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds briefing as Russia works to annex parts of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia positioned itself Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Watch the briefing in the player above. Armed...
Russia poised to formally annex occupied Ukraine after ‘forced’ vote
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged — on living under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with...
Kremlin-led referendum vote concludes, rising Western tensions
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kremlin-orchestrated referendums that are expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex Russian-held regions of Ukraine concluded Tuesday as the preordained outcome of the votes heightened tension between Russia and the West. Moscow-backed officials in the four occupied regions in southern and eastern...
UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the U.K. economy growing. In her first public comments...
Bank of England intervenes in market to halt economic crisis
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The...
