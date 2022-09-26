Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Pivotal race for Virginia's 7th Congressional district heats up
VIRGINIA - There are 40 days until Election Day, and one of the most important Congressional races in the 2022 midterms is happening in Virginia. We’re talking about the 7th Congressional District. Incumbent democratic congresswoman Abigal Spanberger, who was first elected in 2018, is facing republican challenger Yesli Vega...
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
Meet the Candidates: Taysha DeVaughan for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District seat
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
cbs19news
Seeking public comments on pulling out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Another public comment period is open regarding a proposal to withdraw Virginia from an initiative to reduce emissions. Under former Governor, Ralph Northam’s administration Virginia joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The RGGI is a cooperative, market-based effort between several member states, including Connecticut,...
cbs19news
Emergency declaration activates anti-price gouging law
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging law has been activated by a state of emergency declaration. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Commonwealth. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the activation...
Youngkin’s election commissioner addresses fraud concerns as early voting starts
lection Commissioner Susan Beals, who was appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in March, is facing her first big test with early voting now underway in Virginia.
cbs19news
Local group hosts discussion to talk about election laws
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Delegate Sally Hudson, who took part in an election law discussion on Tuesday, calls Virginia's laws are the "wild wild west." The Piedmont Group Sierra Club hosted a discussion Tuesday night titled "Election Reforms and Threats to Democracy." Hudson talked about Virginia election law reforms,...
cbs19news
Climate activist protest Governor Youngkin outside Keswick Hall
KESWICK, Va (CBS19 News) -- A small group of local climate activists protesting outside an event that Governor Glenn Youngkin attended Thursday. The protestors, dressed in oversized puppet costumes, were outside Keswick Hall Thursday afternoon while the governor was inside. The group says they were there to support the Regional...
Virginia polling districts have been redrawn
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
WDBJ7.com
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding. That was a concern of US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning. He said the impacts of Ian...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’
You can’t call Kenny Lee an outsider. Lee, running for the Ward C seat on Waynesboro City Council, was born and raised on Shiloh Avenue in the Port Republic Historic District. He spent 28 years in the United States Air Force and returned to the River City in early...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Nearly 15,000 responses to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender student policy in 24 hours
The new transgender student policy from the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drawn more than 17,500 public comments in just over 24 hours, with more pouring in every minute.
cbs19news
State of emergency declared ahead of Ian's arrival in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A state of emergency has been declared ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian’s remnants in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin declared the state of emergency on Wednesday because the storm is expected to start impacting parts of the Commonwealth on Friday. “Hurricane Ian is...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
13newsnow.com
A look at early voting numbers across Hampton Roads, Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Voting for most people is an in and out process, but it's a full-time job for Dianna Moorman. “Forty five days is the longest early voting period than any other state in the country," she told 13News Now Monday. As Director of Elections for James City...
