ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
fox5dc.com

Pivotal race for Virginia's 7th Congressional district heats up

VIRGINIA - There are 40 days until Election Day, and one of the most important Congressional races in the 2022 midterms is happening in Virginia. We’re talking about the 7th Congressional District. Incumbent democratic congresswoman Abigal Spanberger, who was first elected in 2018, is facing republican challenger Yesli Vega...
VIRGINIA STATE
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Albemarle County, VA
Government
Albemarle County, VA
Elections
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Seeking public comments on pulling out of RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Another public comment period is open regarding a proposal to withdraw Virginia from an initiative to reduce emissions. Under former Governor, Ralph Northam’s administration Virginia joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The RGGI is a cooperative, market-based effort between several member states, including Connecticut,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Emergency declaration activates anti-price gouging law

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging law has been activated by a state of emergency declaration. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Commonwealth. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the activation...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Absentee Voting#Election Local#General Registrar#The Virginia Public Ac
cbs19news

Local group hosts discussion to talk about election laws

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Delegate Sally Hudson, who took part in an election law discussion on Tuesday, calls Virginia's laws are the "wild wild west." The Piedmont Group Sierra Club hosted a discussion Tuesday night titled "Election Reforms and Threats to Democracy." Hudson talked about Virginia election law reforms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Climate activist protest Governor Youngkin outside Keswick Hall

KESWICK, Va (CBS19 News) -- A small group of local climate activists protesting outside an event that Governor Glenn Youngkin attended Thursday. The protestors, dressed in oversized puppet costumes, were outside Keswick Hall Thursday afternoon while the governor was inside. The group says they were there to support the Regional...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia polling districts have been redrawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency.  This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

State of emergency declared ahead of Ian's arrival in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A state of emergency has been declared ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian’s remnants in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin declared the state of emergency on Wednesday because the storm is expected to start impacting parts of the Commonwealth on Friday. “Hurricane Ian is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
13newsnow.com

A look at early voting numbers across Hampton Roads, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Voting for most people is an in and out process, but it's a full-time job for Dianna Moorman. “Forty five days is the longest early voting period than any other state in the country," she told 13News Now Monday. As Director of Elections for James City...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy