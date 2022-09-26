Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta Layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Teams With Dick's to Find New Members
Today in the connected economy, Peloton partners with Dick’s Sporting Goods in an effort to fuel new sales and memberships ahead of the holidays. Plus, Amazon expands its small business lending collaboration with Lendistry, while Meta makes it easier to share non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms. In a...
Snap Luxury Boss: Augmented Reality Is the Future of Fashion
Snap’s head of luxury is touting the promise of augmented reality (AR) to show off branded products such as clothing. Snap’s Geoffrey Perez made the remarks during the Bloomberg Technology Summit in London, the outlet reported Wednesday (Sept. 28). “Every day we have 250 million people engaging with...
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’
Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
UAE Shoppers Were Most Active Online and in-Store Smartphone Users
Over 60% of all consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) used their smartphones at least once during their most recent shopping experience, whether it was online or in-store. That’s one of the findings of a report published by PYMNTS in collaboration with Cybersource, “The 2022 Global Shopping Index: UAE...
Alexa Becomes a Shopper’s Virtual Stylist With New Echo Smart Screen
In a move aimed at connecting voice-powered shopping, entertainment and information systems via a bigger touch screen, Amazon’s latest wall-mounted iteration of its Echo device not only marks a technological step forward for the company, but an incremental advance for the nascent voice commerce category too. Named after the...
LTK Debuts in-App Purchases so Consumers Can Shop Influencer Picks
Influencer and creator commerce has heated up considerably since Apple and Google clamped down on the use of tracking cookies, making direct-to-consumer (D2C) connections aided by influencers critically important to sales efforts for many brands. After a flurry of recent social commerce moves from Walmart to TikTok there’s new movement,...
UK Shoppers Seek Frictionless, Integrated Digital In-Store Experiences
Even before the pandemic heightened local demand, contactless card use had been growing in the United Kingdom as far back as 2007 when the “OnePulse” card was launched, limiting payments to £10 (about $10). But since October 2021, when the spending limit for contactless cards was raised...
