pymnts

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta Layoffs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
pymnts

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
pymnts

Snap Luxury Boss: Augmented Reality Is the Future of Fashion

Snap’s head of luxury is touting the promise of augmented reality (AR) to show off branded products such as clothing. Snap’s Geoffrey Perez made the remarks during the Bloomberg Technology Summit in London, the outlet reported Wednesday (Sept. 28). “Every day we have 250 million people engaging with...
pymnts

53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps

The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
The Independent

Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’

Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
pymnts

UAE Shoppers Were Most Active Online and in-Store Smartphone Users

Over 60% of all consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) used their smartphones at least once during their most recent shopping experience, whether it was online or in-store. That’s one of the findings of a report published by PYMNTS in collaboration with Cybersource, “The 2022 Global Shopping Index: UAE...
pymnts

Alexa Becomes a Shopper’s Virtual Stylist With New Echo Smart Screen

In a move aimed at connecting voice-powered shopping, entertainment and information systems via a bigger touch screen, Amazon’s latest wall-mounted iteration of its Echo device not only marks a technological step forward for the company, but an incremental advance for the nascent voice commerce category too. Named after the...
pymnts

LTK Debuts in-App Purchases so Consumers Can Shop Influencer Picks

Influencer and creator commerce has heated up considerably since Apple and Google clamped down on the use of tracking cookies, making direct-to-consumer (D2C) connections aided by influencers critically important to sales efforts for many brands. After a flurry of recent social commerce moves from Walmart to TikTok there’s new movement,...
pymnts

pymnts

