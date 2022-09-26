ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution

Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
pymnts

Payments Startup Satispay Raises €320M, Is Italy’s Newest Unicorn

Payments startup Satispay raised 320 million euros ($306 million) in a Series D funding round that boosted its valuation to 1 billion euros, making it the latest FinTech unicorn among Italy’s few. The round was led by Addition, with participation from previous backers Greyhound Capital, Lightrock, Block, Tencent and...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 8 Firms Announce 4 Partnerships

Today in B2B payments, newly announced partnerships aim to provide solutions for eInvoicing, request-to-pay services, capital advance, B2B eCommerce payments and payment tech for accounts receivable (AR) management. Plus, Billtrust says it’s been sold in a $1.7 billion deal. Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology...
pymnts

AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally

AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally. When businesses go global, they are often exposed to new risks such as exposure to cybercriminals seeking to exploit their lack of familiarity with the idiosyncrasies of regional payments processes. Key tasks like as ensuring that payment sources and payment recipients are legitimate can be difficult to accomplish for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs with limited resources. Few, if any, SMBs have access to a full-fledged compliance and risk management department with the technical and regulatory expertise required to mitigate sophisticated fraud attacks, but newer technologies can help.
pymnts

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
pymnts

Way to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible

What if an immutable and irreversible cryptocurrency transaction wasn’t?. That’s the idea trio of Stanford University researchers proposed this week as a way to combat the seemingly constant string of thefts, fraud and hacks that have routinely seen hundreds of millions of dollars stolen in the crypto industry — including more than $14 billion last year alone.
pymnts

Bangor Savings Marks 14th Bank in Treasury Prime’s Network

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup Treasury Prime is partnering with Bangor Savings Bank to enable it to work with businesses to embed financial services into their platforms. The addition of Bangor Savings marks bank number 14 for the Treasury Prime network, “a key differentiator in the crowded BaaS market,” according to a...
pymnts

Chainlink, SWIFT Team on Blockchain Services

Chainlink and SWIFT have rolled out a partnership for a new service to help finance institutions operate in blockchain environments, a press release said. The companies have debuted a “Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol” to let SWIFT messages instruct on-chain token transfers. It will help the network become interoperable across various blockchain environments.
pymnts

Liberis Raises $154M to Expand Small Business Funding Platform

Embedded business finance platform Liberis has secured 140 million British pounds (about $154 million) in financing to expand its funding program for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The financing, from Barclays Bank and BCI Finance, brings Liberis’ total funding to 350 million pounds (about $$387 million), the United Kingdom company...
pymnts

Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management

Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
pymnts

Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments

Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Deploy Payment Solutions, Biometrics

Today in B2B payments, Bank of America’s CashPro App adds a way to sign in without manually entering password credentials. Plus, German venture capital firm Point Nine raises about $173 million to support B2B marketplaces and software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups. Companies that use Bank of America’s CashPro digital banking platform...
pymnts

Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs

Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
pymnts

QR Codes’ Growing Popularity Extends to Crypto Payments

Utah Jazz fans who want to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of their favorite players must go no further than their stadium seats. As part of the NBA team’s move to embrace cryptocurrency and NFTs, every seat was imprinted with a QR code that goes to the NFT marketplace of the crypto exchange CoinZoom, where fans can buy the media-bearing tokens directly and for cash.
pymnts

Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts

Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
pymnts

PSPs Are Making Stablecoin Payments a Reality

It’s been easy to say that all the dire predictions about stablecoins taking over payments and pushing out national currencies were wildly overblown as their actual use outside of crypto exchanges has been minimal — to the point of being nearly non-existent. That could be about to change.
pymnts

