Alec Baldwin says 'lots of changes coming' after being named 'possible defendant' in 'Rust' shooting case, plus more news

By Wonderwall.com Editors
 3 days ago
Larry Guthrie
3d ago

he pulled the trigger. He whose the gun is in possession of is responsible for that gun. whether you be a officer or civilian

Liberal Fact Checker
3d ago

This tweet did not age well. "I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone,” the actor wrote of the police shooting that the Orange County District Attorney’s Office later ruled had been justified.

John Davis
2d ago

If someone handed me a firearm and said it was unloaded. I would still check the firearm. I would have to live with the consequences. 🙏

