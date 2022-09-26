Alec Baldwin says 'lots of changes coming' after being named 'possible defendant' in 'Rust' shooting case, plus more news

Read full article on original website
Larry Guthrie
3d ago
he pulled the trigger. He whose the gun is in possession of is responsible for that gun. whether you be a officer or civilian
Liberal Fact Checker
3d ago
This tweet did not age well. "I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone,” the actor wrote of the police shooting that the Orange County District Attorney’s Office later ruled had been justified.
John Davis
2d ago
If someone handed me a firearm and said it was unloaded. I would still check the firearm. I would have to live with the consequences. 🙏
Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Issues Statement After D.A. Says Actor Could Face Charges in Rust Shooting
"It's become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges," Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said during a meeting last week Alec Baldwin could potentially face charges in the fatal shooting that occurred last year on the set of Rust, according to Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. During a New Mexico Board of Finance meeting held Sept. 20, Carmack-Altwies requested emergency funding in excess of $635,000 to continue the investigation into the tragedy that took place on...
Alec Baldwin and others could face charges in "Rust" shooting, district attorney says
Nearly a year after the deadly shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust," several people, including the actor, could face criminal charges, according to a district attorney investigating the shooting.
Fans are calling out the name of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's seventh child
People are calling out Alec and Hilaria Baldwin after learning what they've decided to name their seventh child. The couple announced on Saturday (24 September) that they had welcomed a baby girl and, although some fans were happy for the growing family, not everyone was impressed. It all sparks from...
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
Jeffrey Epstein mentor died days before he was about to move in with pedo’s victim who said he was ‘like a dad’ to her
JEFFREY Epstein’s “mentor” Steven Hoffenberg was due to move in with the late pedophile’s first whistleblower just days before he died after building up a "father and daughter" relationship with her. Former finance boss Hoffenberg had been lying at his home in Derby, Connecticut, for a...
‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle
Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
Why Did Christopher Scarver Kill Jeffrey Dahmer? The Inmate Was "Fiercely Disgusted" With Him
We don't condone murder around here — with one serial killer-sized exception. When the public found out about the horrifying actions of Jeffrey Dahmer, the whole world wanted him dead, and understandably so. However, one man actually did something about it. Who was Christopher Scarver, and why did he...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife dating his former ‘SNL’ co-star Chris Redd
Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife has moved on from the longtime “Saturday Night Live” star — with one of his former co-stars. Christina Evangeline is dating Chris Redd, TMZ reported Tuesday, claiming there is “no bad blood” between Thompson and Redd over the budding relationship.
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
How Amber Heard Allegedly Feels Amid Johnny Depp’s Reported Romance With His Lawyer
Amid Johnny Depp's new romance, alleged details on Amber Heard's reported feelings have surfaced.
Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial Verdict, Moving Forward
A trying time. After Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax fraud in their $30 million lawsuit, they’ve been vocal about how they feel about the outcome. “It has been a whirlwind,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said while breaking his silence on the matter during a June 17, 2022, episode of his […]
Bitter Ex Pees Every Day at His Ex-Wife’s Grave, Her Son Claims
A New York man still seemingly bitter at his ex-wife decided that the worst way to honor her... was to pee on her grave nearly every morning—with his current wife in the car and his ex’s children watching in horror. “I felt like getting out and killing him,” Michael Andrew Murphy, 43, told the New York Post when he found out about the restroom ritual at his mother’s grave. Murphy discovered something was amiss when he and his sister repeatedly noticed bags of poop at the gravesite of his mother, Linda Torello, who died of cancer in 2017. After getting the cemetery’s permission to place cameras along the route to her grave, they found Torello’s ex-husband of 48 years arriving almost every morning for a leak. “He could have been peeing out there for five years and we wouldn’t have known it,” Murphy told the Post. “We only found out because of the feces.” Murphy said police officers have refused to let him speak to a detective, but he has filed a report.Read it at New York Post
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Kanye West appears to compare divorce from Kim Kardashian to Queen’s death: ‘I lost my Queen too’
Kanye West has seemingly compared his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On his Instagram Story on Sunday, the 45-year-old rapper, known as “Ye,” appeared to reflect on his past relationship while addressing the Queen’s recent passing on 8 September. “LONDON...
