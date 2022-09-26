Read full article on original website
KWQC
Needlework show will celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Here My Work Forever Stands” Needlework Exhibit is happening Oct.1 from 10:00 am to 3:30 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Avenue, Moline. Mary Heinzman talks about it being a celebration of the 45th anniversary for The Mississippi River Valley Chapter of the...
KWQC
Project Now offering services to senior community
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
KWQC
7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the...
KWQC
‘Partners In Wine’ fundraiser to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club is hosting a wine tasting to benefit the Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC). The Partner’s in Wine tasting event will be held on Oct. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Old Oak’s Winery, 10814 1st Street West, in Milan.
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
KWQC
Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After months of preparation and hard work, a new library has opened at TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport. The library is a place where families and children can go to read a book, and take home a...
KWQC
The annual Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday, ‘Fill the Truck’ event Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Student Hunger Drive starts Monday, Oct. 3 and involves 15 area schools. Samuel Barnes, Bettendorf High School Student Body President, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about the hunger drive and the Fill the Truck event on Friday. Website: https://riverbendfoodbank.org/
KWQC
Living Proof exhibit at the Figge celebrates cancer survivors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Living Proof: A Visualization of Hope is now on display through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport. Brian Allen, Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator at Figge Art Museum, talks about how the exhibit embodies the passion, courage, and talent of cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities that use art to celebrate and reflect upon survival.
KWQC
National Coffee Day PSL throwback: Redband Coffee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -National Coffee Day is being observed on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. To mark the occasion, the PSL team dug into the archives to re-air a feature Paula hosted back in July of 2008 about the first Redband Coffee locaton in downtown Davenport.
KWQC
All Around Town Outdoor Services
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amy Holt, owner of All Around Town Outdoor Services, 4401 West Locust Street, Davenport, visits PSL. The business is a “one stop shop” for all outdoor needs of a home or business including landscaping, creating a special yard amenity, or hanging outdoor holiday lighting displays.
KWQC
ICS’ $3M capital project moves forward
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Starting in 2021, Immaculate Conception School started an ambitious capital project. “We really want people to encounter what we do here, and who we are just by virtue of coming to these events. It’ll drive revenue but it will also help people encounter the culture we have at Immaculate Conception,” said Father Tim Hepner. “We’re bursting with activity and that’s thanks to people who have sacrificed and that’s thanks to the blessings God has given us.”
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
KWQC
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
KWQC
QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry. PSL and Peiffer are looking forward...
KWQC
Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
KWQC
Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: Staying healthy as the weather begins to cool
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Open enrollment for Medicare is...
KWQC
Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
