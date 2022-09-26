MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Starting in 2021, Immaculate Conception School started an ambitious capital project. “We really want people to encounter what we do here, and who we are just by virtue of coming to these events. It’ll drive revenue but it will also help people encounter the culture we have at Immaculate Conception,” said Father Tim Hepner. “We’re bursting with activity and that’s thanks to people who have sacrificed and that’s thanks to the blessings God has given us.”

