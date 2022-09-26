ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
Federal Reserve
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Reuters

Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday.
US News and World Report

Fed's Collins Says Inflation Fight to Cost Jobs, Recession Not Inevitable

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's need to bring down unacceptably high inflation will cause the jobless rate to rise but a recession is not inevitable, and there are signs price pressures may have already peaked, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said in her maiden public speech on Monday. "I do anticipate...
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
CNET

Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
Markets Insider

The Fed doesn't have to go 'full Volcker' on inflation and any pivot on its rate hike policy could end the stock market's downward spiral, Fundstrat says

The Fed doesn't need to go "full Volcker" on raising interest rates to combat inflation, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Leading indicators suggest financial conditions are tightening and inflation is coming down, Lee said. "Compared to 1970s-1980s, today's inflation is nascent," Lee said, adding that inflation in 2022 is "hardly...
