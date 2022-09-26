Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
With mortgage rates above 6%, here's what the Fed's latest hike could mean
Mortgage interest rates have climbed steadily for the last six weeks, despite the unwavering message from the Fed about its plans. Evidently, markets are starting to take that message seriously.
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of America says the ‘inflation genie is out of the bottle’ and it could take years for it to go down again
In case anyone thought that sky-high inflation would be easy to control this year, Bank of America has some bad news for you. “The inflation genie is out of the bottle,” researchers at the bank wrote in a Wednesday research note, adding that it could be a long time before it goes back to normal.
Business Insider
What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year
"Bond King" Jeff Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. Its policy means the odds of a US recession in 2023 are now 75%, the billionaire investor said. The US central bank raised rates by 75 basis points Wednesday and signaled more hikes are imminent.
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cathie Wood Says Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, has said the current U.S. monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome Powell and...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach Is Fading Equities In Favor Of This Investment
Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach has been grabbing hold of U.S. debt. "The U.S. Treasury Bond market is rallying tonight," the DoubleLine Capital founder tweeted Tuesday morning. "Been a long time. I have been a buyer recently." On Tuesday, Sept. 27, saw a decline in U.S. bond yields along with...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Fed's Collins Says Inflation Fight to Cost Jobs, Recession Not Inevitable
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's need to bring down unacceptably high inflation will cause the jobless rate to rise but a recession is not inevitable, and there are signs price pressures may have already peaked, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said in her maiden public speech on Monday. "I do anticipate...
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
CNET
Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
Economic growth could grind to a halt and spark global recession next year, OECD says
Many of the world's biggest economies are on track for slower economic growth and a recession next year. Several of the world’s largest economies face heightened recession risks as the pandemic’s aftershocks and the Ukraine War slow growth worldwide, one of the top policy and economic development forums says.
Fed orders another super-sized interest rate hike as it battles stubborn inflation
The Federal Reserve ordered another super-sized jump in interest rates today, and signaled that additional rate hikes are likely in the coming months, as it tries to put the brakes on runaway prices. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, matching hikes in June...
Bank of England raises rates but avoids bolder hike like Fed
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised its key interest rate Thursday by another half-percentage point to the highest level in 14 years, but despite facing inflation that outpaces other major economies, it avoided more aggressive hikes made by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. It...
The Fed doesn't have to go 'full Volcker' on inflation and any pivot on its rate hike policy could end the stock market's downward spiral, Fundstrat says
The Fed doesn't need to go "full Volcker" on raising interest rates to combat inflation, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Leading indicators suggest financial conditions are tightening and inflation is coming down, Lee said. "Compared to 1970s-1980s, today's inflation is nascent," Lee said, adding that inflation in 2022 is "hardly...
Comments / 0