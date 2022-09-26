ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Working on Sanctions Responding to Russia Annexation Plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working with allies on sanctions to impose if Russia annexes new areas of Ukraine, and they will include penalties on individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia that support annexation, the White House said on Wednesday. Washington is keeping a wary eye on...
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Zelenskiy Denounces Russian-Staged Votes; Says There Will Be Good News From the Front

(Reuters) - President Volodynyr Zelenskiy issued a fresh denunciation on Tuesday of Russian-staged votes in occupied parts of Ukraine approving proposals to become part of Russia, saying they were a "farce" and could never be described as legitimate referendums. "This farce in the occupied territories cannot even be called an...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
Exclusive-Trump Nominee Claver-Carone Voted Out at IDB, Threatens Legal Action

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Monday voted to fire Mauricio Claver-Carone, the bank said, after an investigation showed that the only American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate relationship with a subordinate. The bank's 14 directors had voted unanimously...
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price

Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
EU Executive Proposes Eighth Batch of Sanctions Against Russia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive proposed on Wednesday an eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including tighter trade restrictions, more individual blacklistings and an oil price cap for third countries. The proposal will now go to the bloc's 27 member countries, which will need...
US News and World Report

Russia’s Global Standing Sinks Amid Ukraine War

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after months of tension. In the seven months since, the war has sent more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, led to more than 16,000 arrests of anti-war protesters within Russia and inflicted 14,000 civilian casualties – including about 6,000 deaths, according to the United Nations, though experts believe the actual number is likely much higher.
Another $372 Million on the Way to Bernard Madoff's Victims

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bernard Madoff's victims will soon receive another $372 million to help cover their losses, nearly 14 years after the swindler's capture for running a massive Ponzi scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The payout from the government's Madoff Victim Fund will go to 27,219...
