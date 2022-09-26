Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after months of tension. In the seven months since, the war has sent more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, led to more than 16,000 arrests of anti-war protesters within Russia and inflicted 14,000 civilian casualties – including about 6,000 deaths, according to the United Nations, though experts believe the actual number is likely much higher.

