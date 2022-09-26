Read full article on original website
usethebitcoin.com
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Shared Updates On The Central Bank-Issued Digital Dollar
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has clarified the outlook on how a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar might be issued in the near future. Citing that the coming years are focused on research and building public confidence in CBDC as more important priorities for now.
US News and World Report
U.S. Working on Sanctions Responding to Russia Annexation Plans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working with allies on sanctions to impose if Russia annexes new areas of Ukraine, and they will include penalties on individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia that support annexation, the White House said on Wednesday. Washington is keeping a wary eye on...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
US News and World Report
Solomon Islands Tells Pacific Islands It Won't Sign White House Summit Declaration -Note
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands has told Pacific nations invited to a White House meeting with President Joe Biden it won't sign the summit declaration, according to a note seen by Reuters, prompting concern over the islands' ties to China. Leaders from the Pacific Island Forum bloc have been...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Denounces Russian-Staged Votes; Says There Will Be Good News From the Front
(Reuters) - President Volodynyr Zelenskiy issued a fresh denunciation on Tuesday of Russian-staged votes in occupied parts of Ukraine approving proposals to become part of Russia, saying they were a "farce" and could never be described as legitimate referendums. "This farce in the occupied territories cannot even be called an...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
US News and World Report
Republican Toomey Blasts Biden's 'Irresponsible' Use of Cold War-Era Defense Law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Monday blasted President Joe Biden for what he called the increasing and "irresponsible" use of a Cold War-era defense law to boost production of baby food, solar panel components and other non-defense items. Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee,...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris: Government Is Fully Committed to Offering Federal Support Over Hurricane Ian
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said images of hurricane Ian are devastating and that the government is fully committed to offering federal support. Harris, who is currently in South Korea for planned visit, also added that people should follow any evacuation...
Fact check: Biden's executive order will evaluate concept of a digital currency, not launch it
The claim: A cash-free digital currency is coming in December. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on March 9 to promote the development of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. But some social media users are misinterpreting aspects of the directive. An Aug. 15 article from News Punch, a website that...
US News and World Report
U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation
CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Trump Nominee Claver-Carone Voted Out at IDB, Threatens Legal Action
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Monday voted to fire Mauricio Claver-Carone, the bank said, after an investigation showed that the only American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate relationship with a subordinate. The bank's 14 directors had voted unanimously...
decrypt.co
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price
Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
US News and World Report
EU Executive Proposes Eighth Batch of Sanctions Against Russia
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive proposed on Wednesday an eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including tighter trade restrictions, more individual blacklistings and an oil price cap for third countries. The proposal will now go to the bloc's 27 member countries, which will need...
US News and World Report
Russia’s Global Standing Sinks Amid Ukraine War
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after months of tension. In the seven months since, the war has sent more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, led to more than 16,000 arrests of anti-war protesters within Russia and inflicted 14,000 civilian casualties – including about 6,000 deaths, according to the United Nations, though experts believe the actual number is likely much higher.
Fewer people seek US unemployment aid amid solid hiring
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department...
Sweden and other central banks to test digital currency payments
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Swedish, Norwegian and Israeli central banks have launched a project with the Bank for International Settlements to test international retail and remittance payments with central bank digital currencies, Sweden's Riksbank said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Another $372 Million on the Way to Bernard Madoff's Victims
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bernard Madoff's victims will soon receive another $372 million to help cover their losses, nearly 14 years after the swindler's capture for running a massive Ponzi scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The payout from the government's Madoff Victim Fund will go to 27,219...
