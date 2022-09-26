Read full article on original website
Starbucks Loses Court Case Against Employees—What Does It Mean For All Food Service Workers?
Starbucks indicated last week that the coffee chain will reinstate 7 employees who were fired back in February after attempting to unionize their Memphis location. These workers will be hired again after the Seattle-based corporation lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them, Fox News reports.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse and transportation workers would earn...
Home Depot Managers Descend Upon Philadelphia Store Considering Union
Nothing gets an employer’s attention quite like a union campaign.
Amazon rolls out broad-based pay raises for warehouse workers across its fulfillment network
Amazon workers of all types have been agitating for higher pay for years. The e-commerce giant has about 750,000 warehouse workers in the US. Amazon tries to balance trimming costs across its warehouse network with the need to retain staff. Workers at Amazon warehouses across the country will receive hourly...
US News and World Report
Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
Oops, Amazon emails staff with news it miscalculated their compensation
Corporate employees at Amazon got emails about promotions and raises. Then they got emails saying the raises weren’t quite what they thought. A one-time bonus that was part of their compensation package had been miscalculated due to a software error and would be lower than what they had been told, according to an email sent on Thursday and viewed by Insider.
Media mogul Byron Allen is suing McDonald's for $10 billion, claiming it overlooks Black-owned media for its advertising
Byron Allen said the fast food chain spends only a fraction of its $1.6 billion annual advertising budget on media outlets owned by African Americans.
CNBC
GM delays return-to-office mandate after employee backlash
DETROIT – General Motors is conducting damage control around its return-to-office plans after a Friday afternoon message to employees spurred backlash and confusion. The company's senior leadership team on Friday said corporate workers would be required to return to physical locations at least three days a week, beginning later this year, in what the company called an evolution of its current remote work policies.
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
Pandemic Favorite Instacart Cuts Jobs, Expenses Ahead Of IPO
Grocery delivery company Instacart Inc has resorted to job cuts and imposing expense curbs ahead of its Initial Public Offering. The company has fired some of its more than 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, Reuters reported. It had previously slashed its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion...
Rideshare, retailers brace for tough U.S. independent contractor rule
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - After weeks of lobbying the White House on how gig workers should be treated, the rideshare, delivery and retail industries are bracing for a new rule that is likely to make it easier to classify them as employees, multiple sources say. A proposed rule from the Department of Labor, aimed at defining whether gig workers for companies including Uber (UBER.N), Lyft (LYFT.O), DoorDash (DASH.N) and retailers such as Amazon.com Inc are misidentified as independent contractors, is under review at the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) and is expected to be released in coming weeks.
