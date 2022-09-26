ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

The Independent

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse and transportation workers would earn...
US News and World Report

Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
Fortune

Oops, Amazon emails staff with news it miscalculated their compensation

Corporate employees at Amazon got emails about promotions and raises. Then they got emails saying the raises weren’t quite what they thought. A one-time bonus that was part of their compensation package had been miscalculated due to a software error and would be lower than what they had been told, according to an email sent on Thursday and viewed by Insider.
CNBC

GM delays return-to-office mandate after employee backlash

DETROIT – General Motors is conducting damage control around its return-to-office plans after a Friday afternoon message to employees spurred backlash and confusion. The company's senior leadership team on Friday said corporate workers would be required to return to physical locations at least three days a week, beginning later this year, in what the company called an evolution of its current remote work policies.
Benzinga

Pandemic Favorite Instacart Cuts Jobs, Expenses Ahead Of IPO

Grocery delivery company Instacart Inc has resorted to job cuts and imposing expense curbs ahead of its Initial Public Offering. The company has fired some of its more than 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, Reuters reported. It had previously slashed its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion...
Reuters

Rideshare, retailers brace for tough U.S. independent contractor rule

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - After weeks of lobbying the White House on how gig workers should be treated, the rideshare, delivery and retail industries are bracing for a new rule that is likely to make it easier to classify them as employees, multiple sources say. A proposed rule from the Department of Labor, aimed at defining whether gig workers for companies including Uber (UBER.N), Lyft (LYFT.O), DoorDash (DASH.N) and retailers such as Amazon.com Inc are misidentified as independent contractors, is under review at the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) and is expected to be released in coming weeks.
Benzinga

Despite Inflation, Costco Not Raising Hot Dog Prices Or Membership Fees

This article was originally published on May 27, 2022. It has been modified with updated information. Leading warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST says that even as inflation continues to climb, the retailer will maintain its price for the hot dog-and-soda combo at $1.50. Costco CFO Richard Galanti confirmed that...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

2023 Will See Radical Price Changes for Some Meats

Unless you spent your whole summer in a cool, crisp, 72 degree underground bunker, you probably noticed that this summer was exceptionally hot. Perhaps you spent the last three months only walking your dog early in the morning and after sundown, or you watched your front lawn turn into a lifeless graveyard of dry shrubs. Many of us had to make adjustments to our lives thanks to strains on water supplies and oppressively hot temperatures.
BUSINESS

